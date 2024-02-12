SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ICVX, PGTI, IONM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX )'s

sale to AstraZeneca for $15.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones.

If you are an Icosavax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI )'s

sale to MITER Brands for $42.00 per share in cash.

If you are a PGT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM )'s

merger with Danam Health, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Assure shareholders are expected to own approximately 10% of the combined company. If you are an Assure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP