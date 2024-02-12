(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wellbeing at Work U.S. Summit

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Cillizza, Political Commentator, Former CNN Commentator announced as keynote speaker at the Wellbeing at Work Summit USJoin Christopher Michael Cillizza and Chris Cummings, Group CEO, Wellbeing at Work World for an exclusive fireside chat on the employee wellbeing and the future of work."I'm delighted to see huge momentum around our 8th annual Wellbeing at Work US Summit this year with some incredible speakers, true thought leadership and amazing learning opportunities for leaders.With wellbeing in the workplace now a business imperative that fires up productivity, creates high performing teams and improves engagement, this event will be a must-attend event for forward-thinking leaders and will provide the strategic direction to make wellbeing at work a strategic priority. Our audiences in both New York City and Silicon Valley on March 12-14 are in for a real treat!" stated Chris Cummings.Wellbeing at Work empowers organizations to prioritize employee wellbeing through community engagement, meaningful connections, and expert knowledge sharing.Thought leaders and visionaries set to speak at the Summit include:. Allison Allen, Former Senior Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition, Expedia. Sofia Bonnet, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Microsoft. Ryan K Brown Jr, Program Manager, DEI Practice and J&J Learn, Johnson &Johnson. Sue Langley, CEO, Langley Group. Chris Clermont, VP, Head of DEI+, Vox Media. Michael Susi, Director Global Wellness, LinkedIn. Amit Chowdhary, Managing Director, and Interim Co Head People Team, BNYMellon. Matt Jackson, GM & VP Americas, UnmindAs well as representatives from Stanford University, Meta, Pinterest, Happi AI, Cisco Global Benefits, Netflix, Department of Defense, eBay, EY, Cognizant, Ford Foundation and much more.For the full speaker list and agenda, visit our website:The Wellbeing at Work Summits are annual three-day integrated experiences that take place in-person in ten locations globally and available virtually. Providing leaders and employers with the tools and insight to create comprehensive people and wellbeing strategies that are fit for the future of the ever-changing workplace.Wherever you are on your Wellbeing at Work journey, join us for the Wellbeing at Work US Summit to:. Connect in person with peers from leading employer brands. Learn from leading organizations from across the region and the world. Access cutting edge data and insights on Wellbeing at Work. Validate or challenge your own ideas and strategies to create a positive culturein your workplaceMembers of the media are invited to attend the event with complimentary access to amplify the leading innovations and breakthroughs shared at the Summit.

