New New Zealand Warehouse Home To Huge Range Of Server Racks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 4Cabling 's recent move to larger warehousing facilities in Auckland's Mangere Bridge reinforces the company's commitment to providing New Zealand electricians and IT specialists with a direct-to-market solution for their end-to-end cabling requirements.



NZ Sales Manager Tym Matagi says the extra space at the new Rymer Place location is perfect for the extensive selection of large server racks that 4Cabling offers.



In-stock units range from small 4RU Wall Mounted Racks to large 45RU Freestanding cabinets, Soundproof cabinets and Outdoor IP rated cabinets.



4Cabling also carries a full range of accessories including Patch Panels, Power Distribution Units, Blanking Plates, Shelves and Patch Leads.



“The new warehouse means we can continue to grow and add more products to our offering,” Matagi says.



In addition to server racks and cabinets , 4Cabling has a full range of cabling products and IT management accessories. These include IEC Power Cables, TV and Desk Mount Brackets, HDMI and Display Port Leads, Media Converters, Socomec UPS and Small Form-factor Portable Modules.



The warehouse is located just off Auckland's south-western motorway, making it easy for customers to call in and collect their order. The team is also on-hand to offer technical support and advice.



Customers can also order online for quick, nationwide delivery.



“Maintaining high stock levels means we can pick and ship orders for fast delivery around the country,” Matagi explains.



All products are quality controlled and have passed stringent quality accreditations. Matagi points out that every 4Cabling branded product carries an industry-leading three-year warranty.



4Cabling has been successfully operating their direct-to-market, solutions-based formula in Australia since 2006. Since launching in New Zealand early last year, Matagi has seen a great uptake among New Zealand organisations and consumers.



“They really like the idea of being able to purchase direct from a leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer and having it all backed by technical support and service.”



For more information contact Tym Matagi: 0800 855 235, co or visit co.

Tym Matagi

4Cabling

800855235 ext.

co