David's Bridal Debuts Its Spring 2024 Bridal Collection With Fabulously Fitting, Affordable Luxury Gowns Brides Will Love

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced the arrival of its Spring 2024 bridal collection. In the way only David's can, the collection combines fabulous fit with affordable luxury, allowing her to find the perfect dress for her big day - no matter her budget. Additionally, brides can access exclusive savings on dresses, alterations, and accessories for themselves and their loved ones with Diamond Bride, as a Diamond Loyalty member.

New styles, available across David's Bridal's signature lines - Galina Signature, Oleg Cassini, Melissa Sweet, and DB Studio - are designed for today's bride, with elegant, refined looks leaning into the current trends in bridal fashion. The Spring 2024 line includes:



Modern Necklines: From sculpted to scoop to square neck, new styles feature unique and fashionable necklines;

Figure Flattering Silhouettes: Flattering, slimmer silhouettes let her show off her body, while draping adds detail to a minimalistic dress;

Floral Motifs: Delicate floral blooms add dimension to these dresses, from three-dimensional and dainty appliques to lace overlays;

Clean & Modern Fabrics: Lustrous fabrics look and feel luxurious - at a great price - and elevate minimalist style; and Train Details: Illusion skirt godets, elaborate trains, and button details leave a lasting impression.

"Our brides are elegant and sophisticated, but still "of the moment," and they deserve a collection to match their energy," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain at David's Bridal. "We are honored to be a part of one of the most memorable days of our brides' lives, so we always listen to what she is looking for in a dress and go above and beyond to ensure she can find the dress of her dreams. We're excited for brides to fall in love with our latest collection and we can't wait to see how they personalize their wedding day look with our extensive selection of veils, shoes, and accessories."

In addition to our new Spring collection, brides have access to David's expert alteration artisans and exclusive deals through the Diamond Loyalty program. With over two million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers perks and deals, and allowing them to save every time they shop. With new options available through the Diamond Bride program, Diamond Loyalty members can receive limited-time discounts on accessories, alterations, and more; she can also share the love with her nearest and dearest, who can receive special discounts on bridesmaid and mother of the bride or groom dresses and alterations, too.

New bridal styles are available online exclusively at davidsbridal and will be available in-store beginning today. New styles will continue to arrive in stores through the end of March. To learn more, visit davidsbridal.

