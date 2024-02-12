King Meets US President, Urges End To War On Gaza, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

For his part, President Biden said the Israeli military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than 1 million people sheltering there, including many who have been displaced multiple time fleeing the violence in the north, and now they are exposed and they need to be protected."We've also been clear from the start, we oppose any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," Biden said.The US president said many of the over 27,000 Palestinians killed in this conflict are innocent civilians and thousands of children, noting that hundreds of thousands have no access to food, water or other basic services."Many families have lost not just one but many relatives; cannot mourn for them, or even bury them, because it is not safe to do so," the president continued.The United States is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring an immediate and sustained period of cease-fire to Gaza for at least six weeks, which could then lead to build something more enduring with a two-state solution for two peoples, the president added."We're working to create the conditions for lasting peace," President Biden said, noting that the discussions with His Majesty addressed efforts to guarantee Israeli security as well as ensure that Palestinian aspirations for their own state fulfilled."That's the only path that guarantees Israel security for the long term. To achieve it, the Palestinians must also seize the opportunity," he said, noting that "not only do we pray for peace, we're actively working for peace, security, and dignity for both the Palestinian people and the Israelis."The US president said his discussions with the King also covered "how to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza", adding that "from the very beginning, my team and I have relentlessly worked to get more aid" into the Strip.President Biden said that he has spoken repeatedly of partners across the region, including the King, to facilitate the flow of aid into Gaza as much as possible and get to the people in need, pointing to efforts to open Rafah crossing and to open other routes as well.He lauded His Majesty's efforts to support the humanitarian response in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of vital medical supplied, adding that Jordan's leadership and humanitarian commitment are commendable."We've known each other for many years and His Majesty has been a good friend all those years, a steadfast partner, alongside the Queen and a beloved leader to their people. The partnership between the United States and our ally Jordan is strong and it is enduring," President Biden said."I'm grateful to him for his friendship, including his and Jordan's unique role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem.," the president added."We're grateful to our partners and allies like the King who will work with us every single day to advance security stability across the region and beyond. It's difficult times like these where the bond between nations are more important than ever, and Jill and I are pleased to welcome him and the Queen and the Crown Prince to the White House today," President Biden concluded.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar, as well as a number of senior US officials attended the meeting.Earlier, Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II had been received by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden upon arrival at the White House.Her Majesty Queen Rania also met with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on the sidelines of the visit.