King Meets US President, Urges End To War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, DC, Feb. 12 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday and stressed that the war on Gaza is "one of the most devastating wars in recent history", noting that "we cannot stand by and let this continue".In joint remarks to the press following a meeting with President Biden attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty said, "We need a lasting ceasefire now. This war must end."The King added that nearly 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or are missing the vast majority are women and children, warning that an Israeli attack on Rafah "is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe."His Majesty continued, "The situation is already unbearable for over a million people, who have been pushed into Rafah since the war started.""The potential threat of Palestinian displacement beyond the borders of Gaza and the West Bank is something we view with extreme concern and cannot be allowed," the King stressed.Calling for urgently and immediately working to ensure the sustainable delivery of sufficient aid into Gaza, through all possible entry points and mechanisms, His Majesty thanked the US for its support on this, and warned that restrictions on vital relief aid and medical items are leading to inhumane conditions."It is imperative that UNRWA continues to receive the support it needs to carry out its mandate," the King reaffirmed, noting that "no other UN agency can do what UNRWA is doing in helping the people of Gaza through this humanitarian catastrophe".His Majesty stressed that UNRWA's work in other areas of operation, especially in Jordan where 2.3 million Palestinian refugees are registered, is also vital.Warning against ignoring the situation in the West Bank and the holy sites in Jerusalem, the King said nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, including almost 100 children, and over 4,000 injured."Continued escalations by extremist settlers in the West Bank and Jerusalem's holy sites and the expansion of illegal settlements will unleash chaos on the entire region," His Majesty warned.The King added that the vast majority of Muslim worshippers are not being allowed to enter Al Aqsa Mosque, while Christian churches have also voiced concerns about increasing and unprecedented restrictions and threats."It is also important to stress that the separation of the West Bank and Gaza cannot be accepted," His Majesty added, reiterating that seven decades of occupation, death, and destruction have proven beyond any doubt that there can be no peace without a political horizon."Military and security solutions are not the answer. They can never bring peace," the King said."All attacks against innocent civilians, women and children, including those of October 7th, cannot be accepted by any Muslim as I had previously stressed," His Majesty continued, adding, "we must make sure the horrors of the past few months since October 7th are never repeated nor accepted by any human being."The King noted the importance of working along Arab partners and the international community to step up efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and immediately start working to create a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.An independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel, in peace and security is the only solution that will guarantee peace and security, for the Palestinians and the Israelis, as well as the entire region, His Majesty said.Addressing President Biden, the King added, "Your leadership, Mr. President, is key to addressing this conflict, and Jordan is ready to work with you towards peace, as always."At the outset of his remarks, His Majesty had noted that the visit to the United States carries an added meaning, as Jordan and the US mark 75 years of exemplary, strategic partnership."We had hoped we would be marking this major milestone during better circumstances in my region and the world," the King said.