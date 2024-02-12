Endpoint Detection And Response Market Future Set To Significant Growth With High CAGR Value 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endpoint Detection and Response Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Enforcement Point (Workstations, Mobile devices, Servers, Point of sale terminals), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

As per the report, the global endpoint detection and response industry accounted for $1.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report:

Increase in use of cloud-based endpoint detection and response for safety and security reasons and penetration of cloud-based technologies have boosted the growth of the global endpoint detection and response market. Moreover, governments have focused on increasing investment in IT operations for various industries, which allows businesses to adopt new solutions and services streamline their business operations. This will open new opportunities in the future.

As the popularity of cloud-based operations develops, easily hackable cloud databases continue to be a weak point for businesses, ranging from basic misconfiguration concerns to vulnerabilities in hardware chips. Furthermore, numerous technologies are publicly available that allow potential attackers to locate misconfigured cloud infrastructure on the internet. As a result, it is critical for businesses to implement robust security solutions. Furthermore, robust endpoint detection and response (EDR) are critical in dealing with such issues.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered social stress and led to economic disruption across the world. However, it positively affected the adoption of endpoint detection and response.

Moreover, companies are focused on advanced technologies such as AI-powered solutions, computing technology, automation, and cloud-based EDR across various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and government.

By region, the global endpoint detection and response industry across North America dominated the market in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to increased use of endpoint detection and response in forensic, government, and banking & finance for security purposes to improve businesses and customer experience. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period, owing to presence of robust IT infrastructure and solid software and services.

Buy Now and Get Discount:

Major market players

Carbon Black Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crowdstrike Inc.

Intel Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

RSA Security LLC.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

The Endpoint detection and response market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Rise in use of cloud-based endpoint detection and responses for safety and security reasons in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the future. Moreover, technological environment in Asian countries is expanding, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and BFSI. Governments in the region are continuously emphasizing on investing in IT operations for various industries, allowing businesses to adopt new solutions and services to streamline their business operations. Such emerging practices drive growth of the market.

Trending Reports:

Mobile Biometrics Market:

Payment Analytics Software Market:

In-Game Advertising Market:

HR Payroll Software Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research