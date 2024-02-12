(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lecture_PSS

Prague Summer Schools to Offer a Program on Education - the Future of School

- Student of PSS2018PRAHA - VINOHRADY, 26645726, CZECHIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From June 29th to July 6th, 2024, the vibrant city of Prague will host the annual Prague Summer Schools , organized by NGO Schola Empirica. We are pleased to present its upcoming program on Education the Future of School . This program is one of the four programs being offered by Prague Summer Schools this summer. It will focus on innovative approaches to teaching, school wellbeing, inclusion, diversity and other interesting topics.The Education program is designed for students and professionals interested in the future of education and aims to provide a platform for learning and discussion on the latest trends and challenges in the field. Participants will have the opportunity to earn new and innovative approaches in teaching, as well as gain insights on how to create a more inclusive and diverse learning environment.The program will feature lectures, workshops, and interactive sessions led by experts in the field of education. Participants will also have the chance to engage in social activities, allowing them to network and build connections with open-minded individuals from around the world."We are thrilled to offer the Education program as part of our Prague Summer Schools. With the ever-changing landscape of education, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest developments and approaches. Our program aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to shape the future of education," said the program coordinator.Prague Summer Schools is a prestigious educational institution that has been organizing summer programs for over 15 years. The program attracts students and professionals from all over the world, providing a diverse and enriching learning experience. Applications for the Education program and other programs are now open, and interested individuals can apply through the Prague Summer Schools website.Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the Prague Summer Schools and gain valuable insights into the future of education. For more information and to apply, please visit .

Egle Havrdová

SCHOLA EMPIRICA z.s.

+420 739569045

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube