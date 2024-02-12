St. Louis Attorney Jennifer Piper Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

St. Louis-based Attorney Jennifer Piper will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 4-8 as part of Divorce With Respect Week.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with Divorce with Respect Week TM, St. Louis Attorney and Family Ally, Jennifer Piper is joining divorce professionals nationwide to offer free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations between March 4 and 8, 2024. During these consultations, she will meet virtually with anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and options for how they mightdivorce.“Divorce With Respect WeekTM is the perfect way to draw attention to the Collaborative Divorce process, which helps families avoid the damage of drawn-out court battles,” said Jennifer Piper.“I think this is a great opportunity for couples facing the reality of divorce to each talk separately with an attorney or to speak with a Divorce Financial Professional or Divorce Coach and learn more about how an out of court process would benefit them.”To book a free consultation with Jennifer Piper during Divorce With Respect WeekTM go to where you can also learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process. Jennifer Piper practices in all areas of family law as an advocate for finding solutions to family law issues without going to court. She joins Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Piper's work in family law, visit .

Timothy Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

email us here