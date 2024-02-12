Gocharter Debuts AI Tool That Helps Connect Charter Customers With The Right Boat Or Yacht

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yacht charter company leverages advanced technology to search for globally competitive prices for boat and yacht enthusiasts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoCharter today announced the debut of an AI tool on its website that enables boating enthusiasts to find an exceptional selection of yachts they can book per hour, as day charters, or for extended cruises. The AI tool leverages advanced technology to identify the most suitable boat for their needs. It identifies competitive prices for boats in destinations that include Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Antibes, Dubai, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale.The platform augments the company's staff in arranging memorable boat charters. It allows customers to easily search and book yachts with only a few clicks. Agents are ready to assist in booking and creating the perfect itinerary.GoCharter provides its customers with great yachting experiences. Its reservation platform is designed to be user friendly, offering the highest quality service with the best available selection of boats and yachts.“Our team of experienced professionals will help you plan the perfect trip,” said a spokesperson for GoCharter“We are committed to providing our users with a seamless and hassle-free experience and assist you in booking boat charters that fit all your needs.”The company also offers free, bespoke concierge services that serve to simplify the sometimes complicated process of chartering a boat. GoCharter is renowned for delivering the highest level of service. The spokesperson added,“Our concierge service is there for you, whether you are looking to book limousines or party transportation, a private jet, or concert tickets. We will take care of the logistics and get you what you need so you are free to enjoy your travel experience.” GoCharter offers its guests a rewards program, which allows members to earn free credit to be used on the next trip.The company also provides a valuable opportunity for yachting agencies to promote their managed yachts and boats on the platform without incurring any initial expenses.GoCharter accepts AMEX, Visa and MasterCard.For more information visitEND###

