U.S. In Talks With Partners On Russia's Frozen Assets - State Dept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States welcomes the decision of the EU Council regarding the freezing of Russian assets and continues to work with allies and partners to force the Russian Federation to pay for the damages it has caused to Ukraine as a result of the war.

That's according to the spokesman for the U.S. Department of State, Matt Miller, who made the comment on Monday.

"We are encouraged by any action that EU may take to use Russian assets for the benefit of Ukrainians," said the spokesman.

He noted that the United States officials "continue to be in active conversations” with their allies and partners, including the G7, on the issue.

EU Council decides on immobilized Russian

According to the official, the discussions cover "additional steps may be possible within respective legal systems and under international law to make Russia cease its aggression against Ukraine and ensure Russia pays for the damages cost."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, the Council of the EU adopted a decision and a regulation clarifying the obligations of Central Securities Depositories (CSD) holding assets and reserves of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) that are immobilized as consequence of EU's restrictive measures.

The Council decided in particular that CSDs holding more than EUR 1 million of CBR's assets must account extraordinary cash balances accumulating due to EU restrictive measures separately and must also keep corresponding revenues separate. In addition, CSDs shall be prohibited from disposing of the ensuing net profits.