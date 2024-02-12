Russians Ramp Up Pressure On Bakhmut Axis, Trying To Storm Bohdanivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Armed Forces neutralized 138 Russian invaders, and another 78 – near Bakhmut.

That's according to Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 247 strikes using various types of weapons, mainly mortars of various calibers, and engaged in five combat clashes, where they lost 138 personnel as killed and wounded and 12 units of weaponry and military equipment, including a tank, a truck, and 10 UAVs of various types," Yevlash said.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is intensifying its offensive efforts, in particular near Bohdanivka, where the Russians go on assaults in small groups, supported by drones and artillery. In current weather conditions, the enemy does not employ heavy equipment.

"For the most part, these are Storm Z and Storm V assault units, whom the Russians tend to spare most, according to their classic scheme, that detect our minefields and firing points. They are ordered to storm and locate our positions as expendables. In addition, Russia's forces launched 358 strikes on the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces and 19 combat clashes took place, during which 78 invaders were either killed or wounded, and 10 more units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including an IFV and nine more UAVs," Yevlash said.

In general, the situation in the said war zone is steadily tense, but under Ukrainian control, the official noted.

According to the spokesman, the enemy has reduced the number of strikes from 700-800 per day in a single direction alone to 716 in the entire area. Yevlash suggested this was due to unfavorable weather conditions and problems the occupiers faced during the hostilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 63 combat clashes took place on the front lines during the day. Eighteen assaults were repelled in the Avdiivka area.