Ukraine Officials Assess Environmental Damage Following Russian Attack On Oil Depot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Russian strikes targeting an oil depot led to the leak of petroleum products from the tanks. This is about 3,000 tons of fuel that affected the environment.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“Nearly 3,000 tons of petroleum products affected the ecosystem,” the report reads.

"Specialists of the State Environmental Inspection's Office in Kharkiv region immediately took water samples at nine sites in the city of Kharkiv and across the region, namely in the Uda River," administration officials say.

The samples were forwarded to experts based in Kyiv to determine pollution levels.

At the same time, the region has developed an action plan to prevent the movement of harmful substances along the Uda River, which flows into the Siverskyi Donets.

"A location has been identified on the Uda riverbed where measures will be taken to stop the movement of petroleum products with the help of port infrastructure barriers and water decontamination involving a sorbent," added the administration.

It is noted that according to tentative test results, petroleum products did not make it into drinking water sources.