Russia Stepping Up Militarization Of Higher Education - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence believes that the opening of the Institute of World Military Economics and Strategy at the Moscow Higher School of Economics is a sign of closer interaction between Russian academia and the defense sector.

The UK Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update on Ukraine posted on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"In February 2024, a new military research institute was established at the Moscow Higher School of Economics (HSE). The Institute of World Military Economics and Strategy, as it is known, was set-up by the hard-line political scientist, Sergey Karaganov. It will be headed by Admiral Sergey Avakyants, former commander of the Pacific Fleet, who was relieved of command in April 2023. Avakyants believes Russia is in a state of long-term confrontation with the West," the update said.

The new institute will cover politics and economics but will focus on the military industrial complex of foreign nations. It will also focus on the study of strategic deterrence and the role of nuclear weapons.

It has been proposed that the employees of the institute will be mainly recruited from the various faculties of the HSE. It will also invite researchers from various military academies such as the Russian General Staff Academy.

"This will highly likely lead to closer interaction between Russian academia and the defense sector, boosting the militarization of higher education," British intelligence said.