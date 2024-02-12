Kuwaiti Artist Showcase Her Artwork In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti pioneering artist Thuraya Al-Baqsami launched her exhibition (Al-Mazyouna) on Monday, in the Qatari capital, Doha with the attendance of Kuwait's Ambassador for Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi.

The artist told KUNA that she displayed many of her works old and new, noting that some of her art took two months to finalize and be presented to the public in the exhibition.

She praised the Qatari audience for their love and appreciation for art and culture, adding that the Qatari people have a great taste in art and that she is proud to display her artwork in Qatar.

The artist is displaying her artwork at Al-Markhiya Gallery in Doha until upcoming April, and her last exhibition in Doha was in 1995.

Al-Baqsami won several awards in art and literature. She Introduced many special artwork and she wrote many novels, poems, short stories, and her books were translated to many different languages. (end)

