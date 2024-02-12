USA Approves Sell Of F-16 Fighter Jets To Trukiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Monday the United States approval of selling F-16 Fighter Jets to Turkiye after the US Ambassador to Turkiye, Jeff Flake, announced Congress' approval to sell F-16 fighters to Turkiye.

Erdogan said in a press statement after the last government meeting that Turkiye is progressing to develop the defense industries and to remove any kind of restrictions implemented on the country.

He stressed the importance of eliminating the terrorist groups to start the production of the project (Development Road) with Iraq.

The "Development Road" project includes the land and railway roads extending from Iraq to Turkey and its ports, starting from Al-Faw Port in Basra Bay, with a length of 1,200 KM inside Iraq and linking it to the Turkish railway network.

The cost of the project is about 17 billion dollars, and it will be completed in three phases, the first ending in 2028, the second in 2033, and the third in 2050. (end) aas

