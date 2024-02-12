Cabinet Session Briefed On Kuwait Amir's Visit To Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The cabinet held its weekly session on Monday and was briefed at the outset of His Highness the Amir's upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

A cabinet statement said, the ministers held their weekly meeting at Seif Palace, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, said the cabinet was briefed first on His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain tomorrow (Tuesday), and wished His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation success and a pleasant time.

The Ministers then expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and to the government and people of Qatar for their triumph in winning Asia football Cup 2023, praising the great efforts made by Qatar, including the great organization to host this tournament.

The Council of Ministers also expressed their congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan, for winning second place in the 2023 Asian Cup, praising the distinguished performance and high spirit in which the Jordanian national team demonstrated.

The cabinet then discussed the affairs of the National Assembly and reviewed the topics on the agenda of the regular National Assembly session on Tuesday, 2/13/2024, and Wednesday, 2/14/2024.

The cabinet also reviewed the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee for Legal Affairs regarding a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (120) of 2023 regarding elections for members of the National Assembly (General Elections Commission), and the Council of Ministers decided to approve the draft law and submit it to His Highness the Amir in preparation for referring it to the National Assembly.

Afterward, the cabinet mourned the demise of former Member of Parliament (MP), Rashid Saleh Al-Tawhid, for his extensive efforts and journey of giving to the legislative branch, since winning the membership in the National Assembly in 1963.

Meanwhile, the cabinet expressed the State of Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that took place in the Federal Republic of Somalia in recent days, which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of members of the Bahrain Defense Force and the UAE Armed Forces, while they were in Somalia for training purposes, stressing the State of Kuwait's support for its brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain and UAE.

The cabinet stressing the need for the international community to continue to join forces to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The cabinet extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Bahrain and UAE, their people, and to the families of the victims, calling for a speedy recovery to the injured. (end)

