UK Sanctions Four Israeli Settlers Accused Of Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The UK imposed sanctions against four "extremist" Israeli settlers on Monday, accusing them of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted the Foreign Office announcing financial and travel restrictions against the four who it says have committed human rights abuses against Palestinians.

The Foreign Office says some residents in settlements and unauthorized outposts have used harassment, intimidation and violence to put pressure on Palestinian communities to leave their land.

West Bank violence has surged since the start of the Gaza war, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel on 7 October.

Lord Cameron also called on Israel to take action to end the violence.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said, "extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs.

This behavior is illegal and unacceptable.

"Israel must also take stronger action and put a stop to settler violence.

Too often, we see commitments made and undertakings given, but not followed through."

He added extremist settlers were "undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians". (end)

nbs







MENAFN12022024000071011013ID1107843462