Stocks Record Gains Iamgold, Pason in Focus Equities kicked off a new week Monday with gains, headed by the resource sector.The TSX Composite jumped 57.7 points to close Monday at 21,067.30.The Canadian dollar eked up 0.05 cents at 74.35 cents U.S.Gold led the parade, with New Gold the strongest, up nine cents, or 5.7%, to $1.67, while Iamgold crept up 12 cents, or 3.7%, to $3.41.In energy issues, Pason Systems surged 48 cents, or 3.3%, to $14.95, while Kelt Exploration sprang up 17 cents, or 3.2%, to $5.45.Materials also had a strong day, with Osisko Mining ahead six cents, or 2.4%, to $2.55, while Nutrien acquired $1.20, or 1.8%, to $67.28.Techs, however, pulled things down, with Dye & Durham skidding 39 cents, or 2.8%, to $13.54, while Open Text Corporation shares waned $1.42, or 2.5%, to $54.94.Industrials paled, with Thomson Reuters backpedaling $5.17, or 2.4%, to $208.17, while Waste Connections fell $3.03, or 1.4%, to $207.32.In the communications sector, Quebecor dropped 52 cents, or 1.6%, to $31.50, while Rogers lost 30 cents to $61.08.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange gained 2.46 points to 549.05.All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground, with gold brighter 1.2%, while energy and materials each moved ahead 1.1%.The three laggards were information technology stocks, sliding 1.2%, industrials, falling 0.7%, while communications lost 0.1%.ON WALLSTREETThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new high on Monday as investors awaited fresh inflation and earnings data.The blue-chip index shot up 125,68 points to close Monday at 38,797.38.The S&P 500 index slid 4.77 points to 5,021,84.The NASDAQ index dumped 48.12 points to 15,942.55.Salesforce dragged the Dow lower, with the cloud-based software stock sliding 1.4%. Shares of Hershey slipped less than 1% following a downgrade to underweight from Morgan Stanley on the back of softer demand.On the other hand, Diamondback Energy rose 9.4% after announcing that it would acquire oil and gas producer Endeavor Energy Partners.Some 61 names in the S&P 500 are set to report earnings in the week ahead, including gig economy stocks Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash. Companies such as AutoNation, Kraft Heinz, Hasbro and Coca-Cola will also shed light on the state of the U.S. consumer.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.19% from Friday's 4.18%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices were better by 17 cents to $77.01 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices lost $4.50 to $2,034.20.

