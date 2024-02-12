(MENAFN- The Conversation)



Generous financial assistance provided to help you relocate to the beautiful Port Macquarie region

Join a campus of likeminded health professionals, working within our health precinct, including our medical school and health research institutions Help develop highly sought-after graduates and make a real world difference delivering solutions focussed research

The Role



Continuing, Full time (part time hours considered)

Level B/C - $107,098 to $150,813 pa (plus 17% superannuation) Port Macquarie

We are currently seeking an experienced physiotherapy professional to join the School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences to actively deliver high quality teaching, contribute to curriculum development and foster student engagement using blended subject delivery modes. The successful candidate must have clinical and/or research experience in contemporary acute care physiotherapy practice.

Applications are sought from those who can demonstrate a commitment to regional, rural and remote healthcare and practice, with a willingness and ability to teach across practice areas and be involved in physiotherapy workplace learning.

To be successful you will have:



A qualification relevant to physiotherapy appropriate to the level being applied for, or equivalent accreditation and standing.

Current practising registration as a Physiotherapist with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra).

Sound knowledge of the discipline, including digital health and culturally safe health care, and experience in physiotherapy practice and research in rural and regional contexts.

Experience in contemporary acute care physiotherapy practice. Commitment to delivering high-quality student-centred learning and teaching.

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and provide a 'statement of suitability' demonstrating their skills, knowledge and/or experience relevant to the position (referencing the selection criteria in the position description for the level you are applying for).

If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us .

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

The Faculty of Science and Health delivers flexible, innovative teaching programs which provide graduates with the skills and knowledge to build a career, advance their profession and contribute to their community. We currently have more than 9000 students and over 500 staff dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge.

We are a leader in strategic and applied research in a wide array of sciences. We enhance and extend knowledge, train and educate future researchers and provide scientific solutions to current challenges. We achieve this through ethical practice, professional collaborations, industry involvement and a commitment to continual improvement.

We also provide a range of health and other services to our regional communities through our enterprise activities.

The School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences has a broad focus on the health of our regional, national and international communities. Our courses are highly practical to create job-ready graduates and our research is solution-focused to make a real-world difference. The School offers a suite of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the disciplines of clinical exercise physiology, exercise and sport science, sport management, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, podiatric medicine, speech and language pathology, and sports media. Staff are focused on innovative and high-quality education, using state-of-the-art laboratories and learning spaces to encourage collaboration and support innovative methods of teaching and learning.

Staff are focused on innovative and high-quality education, using state-of-the-art laboratories and learning spaces to encourage collaboration and support new methods of teaching and learning.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Charles Sturt University is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. This is demonstrated through our Athena SWAN Bronze Institutional Award and our participation as a member in the Australian Workplace Equality Index. Applications are encouraged from Indigenous Australians; people with a disability; women (particularly for senior and non-traditional roles); people who identify as LGBTIQA+; and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

This position is open to Australian Citizens and Permanent Residents; or applicants who hold a current valid work visa commensurate with this position.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the position description(s):



Level B - Lecturer in Physiotherap Level C - Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy

or by contacting:

Kristen Andrews | Head of Discipline, Physiotherapy | [email protected] | Ph: (02) 6051 9223

Closing Date: 11pm, 7 March 2024