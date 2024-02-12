(MENAFN- The Conversation) Position: IT Operations Lead

Department: Platform

Reports To: Head of Engineering

Other Key Relationships: CEO, CPO, CFO, Platform Team members (product, engineering, design), editors, external professional advisers, suppliers and partners.

Salary: $120,000

About The Conversation

The Conversation's mission is to democratise news, share knowledge and inform decisions. In a world that's infected with spin and fake news, it's more important than ever for us to deliver on our mission. The Conversation is an independent source of news, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered directly to the public. The Conversation International is a remote-first team focused on making sure our fundamentals are right across the business. Consequently, our process and tooling is constantly being improved and optimised so we can react and deliver across the changing landscape.

Responsibilities



Manage and maintain cloud services: Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, KnowBe4, etc.

Provide staff support for managed cloud services.

Manage supplier relationships and subscription renewals, etc.

Maintain (and enhance where possible) the security of The Conversation's cloud applications.

Audit cloud services and integrations for security and efficiency, reconfiguring, upgrading or consolidating as appropriate.

Manage delivery of the cybersecurity program, in concert with our cyber partner, including management of our security awareness training platform and phishing simulations.

Manage the configuration of our service-request tracking system, enabling teams to engage with IT and the Platform Team efficiently.

Document service-management procedures and service configurations for others to follow as needed.

Assist in onboarding new starters as needed (service access; initial training).

Work alongside the Platform Team to automate onboarding/offboarding steps and other processes where appropriate.

Advise on hardware and software standards.

Procure, install, configure, upgrade and troubleshoot software and hardware.

Review and maintain policies and procedures in relevant areas, in collaboration with stakeholders.

Manage and respond to privacy-related requests as needed.

Maintain the mobile device management (MDM) system and related tools and processes. Partner with the Finance Team to forecast and track asset lifecycles and licensing costs.

Requirements



You've been an IT lead or senior admin setting up systems, software, and hardware in a high-growth company.

You've got excellent communication skills and work in an empathetic and customer-centric way, such that you can point to ways you've measured and improved CSAT scores.

You take a project management approach to managing IT infrastructure with great time management and organisational skills.

You've administered Google Workspace, Mac, and Slack across many devices. You've set up security, credential management and storage systems and processes.

Desirable



You've managed Salesforce orgs, Salesforce plug-ins, and role-based access.

You have software development skills in scripting/programming or analytical experience writing SQL or using data visualisation tools like Looked Studio, Tableau, etc. You've worked in a global organisation, collaborating across time zones as needed to ensure efficiency and deliver results..

Daily tasks list

Support

Handle support requests assigned in Help Scout. (Assignment is done by the“sweep” engineer.)

Handle support requests arriving via other channels (and remind/prompt users to email [email protected] instead, which goes into Help Scout).

Respond to relevant alerts in #itservices-private and #security

Account/access management

Check for new-account alerts from Google (now forwarding to Help Scout from [email protected] ) and create matching accounts in Slack, 1Password, and KnowBe4.

Similarly, when alerted to a Google account deletion, suspend/deactivate/archive that person in 1Password/Slack/KnowBe4 and also check Canva and delete if there.

Check for stale Google accounts and nudge regional admins via #google-admin to confirm the accounts are needed or have them request deletion if a data transfer is needed. (Monthly or if our Google Workspace licence limit is reached.)

Threat scanning and response



Check PhishER (via KnowBe4 portal) for reported emails that haven't been automatically resolved and process as appropriate (daily)

Check alerts in Varonis DatAdvantage and follow up as appropriate (daily)

I subscribe to AlienVault Open Threat Exchange alerts and follow up on the relevant ones (mostly Mac related but occasionally others – Mac-related ones are sometimes addressed via config changes in Mosyle MDM) Sometimes service/software providers will email about security issues to address

Security awareness of staff

Configure training in KnowBe4 (quarterly or as needed to address relevant threats).

Report monthly(?) on training progress/compliance, following up with edition leaders. (Note that scheduled reporting by edition/region may be possible.)

Report to all staff (via #general or TC-wide email) on overall performance in simulated phishing.

Maintenance of tools

Keep abreast of changes to our key tools and ensure we make use of relevant new features and configuration options asap.