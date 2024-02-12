Niche Tourism Market Report 2024 - The Impact And Challenges Of Niche Tourism

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of niche tourism and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of niche tourism.
It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on Niche Tourism.
Key Highlights
Niche tourism is now recognized across the entire industry, with many companies looking to differentiate their brand from others. Niche tourism has many similarities with the experience economy because niche tourists are constantly searching for engaging and unique experiences that match their interests. Niche tourism has the opportunity to set any company or destination apart, providing the ability to differentiate itself in the hypercompetitive travel landscape today.
There are identifiable examples across the travel and tourism supply chain where embracing a niche can increase brand awareness and aid its competitive position. Leaders in the field have identified a specific target market and can offer an alternative product to the traditional sun and beach holiday, which adequately meets the niche tourist needs.
Niche tourism can be divided into both 'macro' and 'micro' niches. What is most prevalent is that this is a complete shift away from the traditional mass tourism model where tourists simply walk into a travel agent store and book a sun and beach holiday. The four macro niches identified here are environmental, cultural, urban, and emerging niche themes. Under each macro niche, there is a list of micro-niches that function as a traveler's inspiration today. There are many niche tourism types including adventure tourism, dark tourism, eco-tourism, gastronomic tourism, agri-tourism and rural tourism.
Scope
This thematic report provides an overview of the impact niche tourism has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors. The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: consumer trends, enterprise trends, and industry trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.
Key Report Benefits
Understand the current niche tourism trends within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future. Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing niche tourism to drive revenues. Acknowledge the potential pitfalls of using niche tourism by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination. Discover recommendations for businesses involved in niche tourism.
The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.
All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on niche tourism, and there are notable examples of this.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Thematic Briefing Trends Consumer trends Enterprise trends Industry trends Industry Analysis The impact of niche tourism The challenges of niche tourism Recommendations Case studies Timeline Signals M&A trends Social media trends Value Chain Third-party suppliers Direct suppliers Ancillary suppliers Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Travel intermediaries sector scorecard
Company Coverage
Accor Airbnb Alux Caverna Lounge Atlantic Booking Holdings British Airways Carnival Corporation Celebrity Cruises Chernobyl Tour Comcast Corp Despagar Group Eva Air Expedia Group Friendly Planet Travel GAdventures Gaggan Genting Malaysia Gourmet on Tour Hays Travel Hemingway's Lounge IHG Intrepid Travel Kimpton Hotels Kuoni Merlin Entertainments Las Vegas Sands MGM Resorts International Miral Asset Group Mirazur Norma 2.0 Norwegian Cruise Lines Makemytrip Megacruise On the Beach OYO Rainforest Cafe Responsible Travel SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment SIM Holdings Soviet Tours STA Travel The Northern Lights Bar TUI Group Virgin Atlantic United Airlines Universal Studios Walt Disney WestJet Wynn Resorts Young Pioneer Tours
