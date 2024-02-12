ADOPTION CASEWORKER DORIS HOWE WRITES THE TRUTH ABOUT ADOPTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle

Author Doris Howe talks about the rollercoaster of emotions that adoptive families go through in her book Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle

It is not a secret that there is a divide in the adoption conversation. For varied reasons, some are for it while others are not. For adoption caseworker Doris Howe, adoption can and should be a beautiful experience, and this belief led her to tell the truth about her work in her book"Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle.""Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle" is a collection of essays, poems, and stories of the many beautiful emotions that adoptive parents go through in the process of adopting. It brings the truth, too, about what adoption is and is not, putting an end to the numerous mix-ups."After reading these personal essays, one could never doubt the love and affection adoptive parents feel for their child is every bit as deep and permanent and unconditional as birth parents. Nothing is lost or lesser about this relationship as Howe's book does a great service to adoptive families just by laying to rest that misconception," Allison Walker of Pacific Book Review says.Beautifully conveyed, Adoption Joys goes beyond just tackling adoption itself as it also reveals that it is all part of God's plan.Doris Howe has been working with Youth With A Mission for nearly three decades now. She mostly takes care of women who are in an unplanned pregnancy case, educating and loving them as well as praying for and with them. To access more of her work, visit her website here.Do not miss out on the opportunity to learn about the beauty of adoption. Grab a copy of "Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle" now!

