MISSIONARY DORIS HOWE SHARES STORIES OF COURAGE AND COMPASSION IN HER BOOK

The Shaws Multiplied

Author Doris Howe stresses how powerful one's faith in God is in her book "The Shaws Multiplied"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Believe it or not, faith helps one move forward. For some, this means to just believe in the self, but for Christians, faith means to live in accordance with God. Doris Howe agrees with both and writes about stories of such in her book“The Shaws Multiplied.”A book about courage, faith, and compassion,“The Shaws Multiplied” masterfully weaves different stories of different people in pages. It carefully tells the impact that the Shaws had on others, tackling the struggles each of their descendant powered through with Jesus on their side.“These stories are bound to slow your feet and secure your life in motion so you may see where you stand from a unique point of view. By living their lives and sharing their lives in full, the Shaws manage to captivate readers by serving as a springboard to hold what we believe... {the book] is intrinsically an esteemed book with valuable takeaways and life mantras for anyone eager to learn more about the Christian walk,” Lily Amanda of Pacific Review writes.Filled with wisdom and sincerity to inspire,“The Shaws Multiplied” makes the most fitting read for those who need a push, some guidance, and a strong company.Doris Howe is an adoption caseworker of over 24 years now. Her work is mainly to minister to women in cases of unplanned pregnancy. She writes to connect with and educate those who are in the adoption field as well as those looking into it. For more of Doris' information and works, visit her website.Laugh, cry, and learn with “The Shaws Multiplied,” and grab a copy of it now!Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

