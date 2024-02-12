AUTHOR DORIS HOWE BLESSES READERS WITH TRUE POSITIVE STORIES OF LOVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference

Doris Howe stresses the importance of partnership in parenting in her book Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adoption is a process; one that is almost neverending as everyone involved in it learns every day from each other. It is a process of love, one might say. With many years of experience, Doris Howe shares authentic stories that touch hearts in her book“Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference .”“Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference” is a reminder of how big of a role partnership plays in parenting. In adoption, specifically, a father, undeniably, does have an impact on the adoptee. There is that sense of security and support that dads provide that children always look and long for, and the book tells why that is.Ephantus M. of Pacific Book Reviews finds the book a practical guide to those who are looking to adopt and says,“A Marveling book that will competently help with some of the questions adopted children may have. The author's disclosures, such as their ineptitude to have biological children are relatable subjects to many couples in identical crises, who may want to partake of the incomparable fulfillment and joy that parenting gives.”Insightful and real, Adoption Joys 2 is a guide as well as a gentle teacher to those who are currently going through the process of adoption and those who are looking into adopting.Doris Howe is a missionary for Youth with A Mission, assigned at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency in Tyler, Texas. She has been in the field for more than 24 years, mainly ministering to women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. Get to know Doris and her works by visiting her website.Learn about the love that adoption exudes and secure a copy of Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference now.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 8188604130

email us here