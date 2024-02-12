3 Hostages Killed In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza: Hamas

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Feb 13 (IANS) Hamas has said that three Israeli hostages have died from their wounds sustained from recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in a press statement on Monday said the three victims were among the eight Israeli captives seriously injured in recent Israeli airstrikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that the Al-Qassam Brigades would postpone the announcement of the names and photos of the three deceased until the fate of the remaining wounded becomes clear.

On Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the deaths of two Israeli captives and the injury of 8 others due to what it said were Israeli shellings on the Strip in the past 96 hours.

The announcement of the latest three deaths comes hours after the Israeli army liberated two captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip early on Monday, namely Fernando Simon Merman, 60, and Louis Herr, 70, who were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip from Kibbutz Nir Eshkol on October 7, 2023.

On January 10, the Israeli army said that 136 hostages were still being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

--IANS

int/sha