Edward Southwick, America's Happiness Coach, Releases Groundbreaking Book Become A Happiness Millionaire Today!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Become a Happiness Millionaire Today! Book

America's Happiness Coach released a book that teaches how to become much happier and healthier by increasing your HQ- Happiness Quotient and BQ- Body Quotient.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edward Southwick, happiness/health expert and America's Happiness Coach, has released his groundbreaking book, "Become a Happiness Millionaire Today!" This transformative book delves into the secrets of attaining happiness, regardless of one's financial status, by harnessing the power of the mind and body.In "Become a Happiness Millionaire Today!," Southwick introduces readers to the revolutionary concepts of HQ (Happiness Quotient) and BQ (Body Quotient), both of which are major developable skills in achieving lasting happiness and optimal health. Through a comprehensive approach, Southwick illustrates how individuals can greatly increase their HQ and BQ to unlock a life filled with joy, fulfillment, and vitality.Unlike conventional self-help books, "Become a Happiness Millionaire Today!" is a comprehensive guide packed with 100 chapters, offering readers a wealth of insights, techniques, and actionable strategies to cultivate a "happiness millionaire" mindset. His dual-focused approach ensures that readers not only enhance their emotional well-being but also bolster their physical health for a holistic transformation.Southwick's expertise in the realm of happiness is unparalleled, with a track record that spans over four decades. From 1983 he conducted extensive research, interviewed scores of exceptionally happy people and authored a groundbreaking happiness book, "The 10 Habits of Happy People", in Japan 25 years ago. Southwick garnered widespread attention and became familiar to many across the nation. He was a semi-regular on a popular Japanese TV series, hosted his own radio program, and conducted seminars throughout Japan, inspiring thousands of individuals to pursue a life of happiness and vitality. In America, he has taught a weekly self-improvement/happiness course for years and given numerous speeches for groups and companies including Amazon. He also does personal happiness and health coaching. For further information, seeThose familiar with Southwick attest to his infectious optimism and remarkable physical fitness. At nearly 69 years old, Southwick continues to defy age, and can still run a 5:30 minute mile and do 20 pull-ups, among other feats."It is my joy and privilege to share the principles outlined in 'Become a Happiness Millionaire Today!' with readers across the globe," says Southwick. "Happiness is not just a destination; it is a journey that begins within oneself. With the right tools, mindset and commitment, anyone can become a happiness millionaire and experience the abundance life has to offer.""Become a Happiness Millionaire Today!" is poised to revolutionize the way individuals perceive and pursue happiness, empowering readers to unleash their full potential and live a life of profound fulfillment.You can purchase the book via this link: bit/becomeahappinessmillionaireAbout the Author: Edward Southwick is a life transforming teacher in happiness, health and overall personal development, with decades of experience in empowering individuals to lead balanced and fulfilling lives. He is the author of multiple books and has appeared on numerous media platforms, inspiring audiences worldwide.For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Shenteria Childs

Publicist

...

60 is the new 30 and Happiness is the New Success!