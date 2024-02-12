Classwallet Statement On Dismissal Of Oklahoma Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet is grateful that Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond has confirmed that the allegations against our company are wholly without merit. We have always maintained that ClassWallet, as a software vendor, had neither responsibility for, nor authority to, exercise any decision-making with respect to the Oklahoma programs.



About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. The company's patented digital wallet technology ensures that public funds reach the right people and are used for the right purpose – at a fraction of the time and cost of existing technology solutions with better compliance safeguards. ClassWallet is used by state government agencies and school districts across 32 states, helping those clients realize the full potential of over $2.7 billion in public funds. Its integrated marketplace of top retailers and service providers includes Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Michaels, Office Depot, Scholastic, Staples, Varsity Tutors and more.

Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranked number 477 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2023 and the 61st fastest growing software company. It also ranks as the 114th fastest growing company in North America according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.



