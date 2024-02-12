First Lien Capital Champions Community Revitalization As Signature Sponsor For H.O.M.E.S. Inc. 25Th Anniversary Soiree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Creative Collaborative Solution in Supporting Sustainable Futures

- Bill Bymel, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of First Lien CapitalBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming display of community support and partnership, First Lien Capital, a leading private equity firm and investment platform committed to ethical investment practices that revitalize communities, stands tall as the signature sponsor for the upcoming 25th Anniversary Celebration of H.O.M.E.S. Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to providing supportive housing, education, and employment opportunities to young adults transitioning from foster care, promoting self-sufficiency and community engagement.This monumental event not only celebrates a quarter-century of impactful service but also highlights the innovative business relationship between First Lien Capital and H.O.M.E.S. Inc., which has become a beacon of hope for sustainable funding in the nonprofit sector.Linda Taylor, CEO of H.O.M.E.S. Inc., recently shared the inspiring journey of the organization on the Real Estate Lowdown podcast , where she spoke with palpable passion about the importance of creating strong communities for former foster youth. "When these young people turn 18, the system says, 'Go, make your life work,'" Taylor explained. H.O.M.E.S. Inc. has been their staunch ally in this challenging transition, providing more than just shelter – it has nurtured dreams, careers, and self-sufficiency.The eagerly anticipated Dinner in the Garden, Havana Nights Under the Stars on Saturday, March 9, 2024, is not merely a celebration gala but a testament to the enduring partnership with First Lien Capital. Their innovative collaboration on the HVLS program with HUD stands as a shining example of how strategic alliances can fuel nonprofit missions while making a beneficial impact to community development. Together, they have closed yet another significant deal, acquiring HUD vacant reverse mortgage properties and prioritizing housing for end users – a move that not only benefits H.O.M.E.S. Inc. but also supports the broader goal of affordable housing in Broward County.Bill Bymel, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of First Lien Capital, spoke highly of the joint efforts with H.O.M.E.S. Inc., emphasizing the shared commitment to ethical investment and the well-being of the community. "It's not just about making money; it's about making a difference," he stated. The HVLS program reflects this philosophy by ensuring that the homes they acquire are sold to those who will live in them, not just investors looking for profit.The upcoming gala promises to be an unforgettable night, not only for its attendees but also for the countless young lives that H.O.M.E.S. Inc. has touched. Stories of transformation will take center stage, illustrating the profound impact that support and mentorship can have.As H.O.M.E.S. Inc. prepares to mark its 25th year, the focus remains on the future and the continued drive towards creating revenue streams that enable the organization to be self-sufficient. With First Lien Capital's unwavering support, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. looks forward to furthering its mission, offering hope and a solid foundation for young adults who have aged out of foster care.To reserve your ticket to join us for a beautiful Havana Nights Dinner in the Garden or to contribute to H.O.M.E.S. Inc., please visit homesfl , email ... or call (954) 563-5454. Together, we can make a difference - one investment, one home, one life, one community at a time.About H.O.M.E.S. Inc.:Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance, & Effective Neighborhood Solutions, Inc. (H.O.M.E.S. Inc.) was founded in 1998 by Katharine S. Barry. For 25 years, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. has created homes and communities for at-risk, lower-income, disadvantaged, Broward County residents and neighborhoods. H.O.M.E.S. programs provide access, tools, and opportunities, which help neighborhoods revitalize and people become more financially self-sufficient.About First Lien Capital:First Lien Capital is a leading private equity firm and investment platform focused on the acquisition and timely resolution of sub-performing, non-performing mortgage loans on residential and commercial real estate, which owns over 700 residential mortgages and REO in over 30 states valued at greater than $100 million.For more information about their experience in all asset classes of real estate, asset management, portfolio servicing oversight, and mortgage finance, and how First Lien Capital is shifting paradigms in the mortgage and real estate industry, please visit firstliencapital or call 844-955-4675 (4NPL).

