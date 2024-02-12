Daniel E. Kaplan Supports The American Friends Of House Of Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Daniel E. Kaplan engages philanthropically with American Friends of House of Hope, Bayit V'Tikvah, to support a brighter future.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prominent investment and insurance professional, Daniel E. Kaplan , has announced his support for the American Friends of House of Hope, Bayit V'Tikvah – an organization dedicated to providing care and nurturing for young girls in Israel who have faced severe trauma and neglect.Mr. Kaplan's involvement with the American Friends of House of Hope signifies his dedication to social responsibility and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. His support will help the organization in its mission to offer a loving and supportive environment for girls who cannot grow and thrive in their own homes."I am deeply honored to support the American Friends of House of Hope," says Daniel Kaplan. "Their work resonates with my core belief in giving back to the community and helping underserved populations. It is a privilege to be part of an initiative that provides a brighter future for these girls."American Friends of House of Hope, also known as Bayit V'Tikvah, is an organization dedicated to providing a nurturing and supportive environment for girls who have faced trauma and neglect. The House of Hope offers a warm home to those who cannot grow up in their own homes due to various challenges. It has been operating for over fifty years, focusing on helping girls thrive and become successful young adults. The staff is professionally trained to handle cases of abuse and neglect, ensuring a loving and positive atmosphere.Daniel E. Kaplan, an insurance and investing executive, has had a distinguished career marked by resounding success and ethical excellence. He received a top-tier education in economics, achieving the highest honors, and has since become an influential figure in New York City's and Miami's financial landscapes. Kaplan's multifaceted professional life, highlighted by his passion for aviation, sports, coaching, and public speaking, sets a gold standard in financial practice.###For more news and information about Daniel E. Kaplan, please visit his LinkedIn.For more information on the American Friends of House of Hope, Bayit V'Tikvah, please visit their website .XXX

