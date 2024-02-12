Ringo VMS The People Technology® Announces The Hiring Darin Meadows, Business Development Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ringo built for the Healthcare Industry (direct-hire, contract/consulting practice specializing in Clinical/Non-Clinical &Locum Tenens) adds for the future.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ringo LLC the award-winning VMS – The People Technology® servicing the Healthcare Industry with workforce management (direct-hire, contract, and consulting practice specializing in Clinical and Non-Clinical and Locum Tenens) announced the hiring of Darin Meadows as the new Business Development Director for its Sales Solutions division.

As an industry veteran, Darin brings over 20 years of experience as a sales executive for large, multinational, and global leading workforce solutions, project and outcome-based initiatives, and promoting high-growth environments conducive to client synergies and engagement.

Darin joins the Ringo team reporting to Ringo LLC CRO Milan Boulette and will drive sales and technology solutions for the Healthcare sector.

Keith Banks, CEO explains,“Darin is an example of the type of investment we are making to develop our team to be the best in our field and position Ringo for the future.” Banks adds,“I am confident that Darin is the right person to lead our sales solution team and its initiatives. I look forward to his insights and strategic vision for our team.

Most recently, Meadows was leading the VMS/MSP in the staffing sector for Cross Country. Prior engagements include at large Staffing companies driving solutions with technology.

Of his new role, Meadows says,“I have had a long focus on the technology aspect of our business and I began by taking time to explore companies that are the best at what they do in this space. After spending time with Keith, Milan, and Shani, COO, I felt I had found a home at Ringo. Throughout my career, I have always focused on client needs and building relationships as I grew revenues. My passion is working with people to help lessen complex business issues with simple solutions that align with their overall business needs. I plan to leverage all of my experience to expand our technology solutions and service offerings to provide a leading-edge new platform by working toward a common purpose and vision for the healthcare industry.“

Ringo LLC is headquartered in Melville, New York. The firm also has remote colleagues throughout the U.S. in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina and Ohio. Meadows will based in the California office.

About Ringo®

Ringo is an award-winning VMS – The People Technology® servicing the Healthcare Industry with workforce management (direct-hire, contract, and consulting practice specializing in Clinical and Non-Clinical and Locum Tenens) for optimization of Workforce Management Contingent Labor for the entire U.S. labor markets.

Ringo represents high-quality professionals in technology, product, staffing, finance, audit, data analytics, workforce management workflows and solutions, and more. Ringo is a proprietary solely owned company and is 100% vendor agency agnostic. Ringo is not owned by a staffing entity that provides a truly valued partner to companies in need of various solutions to help with large and small-scale initiatives - from a single-source resource to a full-tiered solutions approach Ringo VMS – The People Technology® is your solution.

Many of its team members are former Staffing professionals from the Largest Global companies to the individually owned – 250+ years of combined staffing leaders who lead with a technology solution and who know the market and industry like no other. We live by our core values – one being We Do More!

