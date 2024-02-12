(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The positron emission tomography market

is expected to grow by USD 725.97 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of

5.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

The early detection of chronic conditions is expected to drive the market growth.

For the diagnosis of serious and persistent medical problems, a positron emission tomography scanner is used. The prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and neurological diseases is increasing globally, which is triggering the demand for diagnostic imaging products, including PET scanner systems.

Technological advancements in PET scanners are an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Positron Emission Tomography Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 725.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2023-2024(%) 5.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

The market has been segmented by type (PET-CT and PET-MRI), application (oncology, cardiology, and neurology), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The region is growing in demand for positron emission tomography scanners due

to advances in technology and the rising incidence of cancer. Factors such as increased uptake of personalized medicine, the need to detect early tumors, and the development of targeted treatment are driving this market.

Company Profile:

Bracco Spa, Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CellSight Technologies Inc., CMR Naviscan Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Neusoft Corp., Novartis AG, PETsys Electronics SA, Positron Corp., Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., RefleXion Medical Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Canon Inc. - The company offers positron emission tomography such as the Celesteion Pure ViSION Edition PET.

