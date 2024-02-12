(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Day In Metal had the pleasure of chatting with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, a legendary guitarist, songwriter, and producer known for his work with bands such as Guns N' Roses, Asia, Sons of Apollo, and Art of Anarchy.During the conversation, Ron discussed his current music projects, including Art of Anarchy and Whom Gods Destroy. Art of Anarchy is set to release their third studio album, "Let There Be Anarchy," on Pavement Music. Their new single and music video, "Vilified," will be released on February 16th.Whom Gods Destroy is a new prog metal band founded by Derek Sherinian, former frontman of Sons of Apollo, and Bumblefoot. Their debut album, "Insanium," will be released on March 15th via Inside Out Records.

Marvin Daw

This Day In Metal

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

This Day in Metal interview with Bumblefoot