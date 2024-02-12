Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Honours The Living Legacy Of Andrew Gn In A New Issue Dedicated To Fashion & Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover Image by Brian Howell, Photographer

From Haute Couture to Luxury Marque Electric Vehicles, Folio continues to lead the way in Promoting an EcoLuxury Lifestyle for the UHNWI

- Helen Siwak, Publisher & EICVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To honour one of this generation's greatest living couturiers, Andrew Gn, Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine , publisher EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications (ELL Comms), has released a new issue focusing on fashion, design, and luxury brands that continue to influence the Canadian West Coast lifestyle.Helen Siwak, CEO of ELL Comms, launched the 140-page digital magazine on the issuu platforms and six social media channels and directly to the publication's 35K mailing list on February 8. The 13 stories include a visit to renowned destination hotel The DOUGLAS Autograph and design-focused stories on the award-winning Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Saloon EV with endorsement from YVR's top taste-maker Aleem Kassam (Kalu Interiors), the incomparable Mercedes-Benz EQS EV, the launch of Balenciaga, and relaunch of Louis Vuitton flagship in the award-winning Fairmont Hotel Vancouver."In addition to design, we look into the lives and stories of people who have made it their mission to create beauty in many different forms," shared Siwak. "Paolo Fazioli (creator and founder of the world's finest pianos), Maestro Ken Hsieh (founder and conductor of the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra), Jacqueline Adler and Sid Koshul (luxury real estate agents who focus on building community through charitable actions), and rising Clean-Pop star sing-songwriter MIIST who is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Narada Michael Walden (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey).Issue #23 contains 13 image-heavy stories in a hybrid format that capitalizes on offering the print experience through a flippable format on issuu. The same platform that international magazines like Ocean Drive, Robb Report, and Forbes Small Report favour. Additionally, the magazine contains no advertising and is available and downloadable with no fee from the issue platform in .pdf format.Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine provides a snapshot into the lifestyle of the wealthy who reside in, visit, or do business in the 'west coast playground' of Vancouver, BC.Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Helen Siwak is proud to provide the world with the only elevated luxury publication that dedicates at least 80% of the content to BC-based content that showcases why Vancouver repeatedly makes the 'best place to live' and the 'highest cost of living' lists each year.Siwak is pushing into 2024 with an expanded presence in the city and continues to present the world with an even larger perspective on Canada's third largest city, after Toronto and Montreal. With a curated database of over 35,000 persons and an affiliate distribution program of over 50,000 professionals, this advertising-free magazine of sponsored content garners support from the city's upper echelons of business, hospitality, finance, philanthropy, and entertainment.About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & CommunicationsLaunched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO , EcoLuxLifestyle, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print), comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.About Helen Siwak, CEO & PublisherA passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Helen arrived in Vancouver in 1989 and quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly.' The city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider (Craig Patterson). (Full profile at authory). In 2019, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, collaborating with luxury brands Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti, and in August 2023 launched a quarterly flippable magazine called PORTFOLIO Business & Entrepreneurs.

