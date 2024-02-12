Calumet To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings On February 23, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), announced today plans to report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on
February 23, 2024. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for
February 23 2024, at
9:00 AM ET.
Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides; parties interested in listening to the webcast may follow the link which will be made available at . For those participants wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link:
. A participant dial-in is also available toll-free at 1-844-695-5524 (US) or 1-412-317-0700 (International). When joining the call, please ask to be joined into the Calumet Specialty Products Partners,
L.P. call. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.
SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
MENAFN12022024003732001241ID1107843406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.