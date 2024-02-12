Kiosk Industry News February 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTMINSTER,
Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Association's mission is to inform and educate on self-service. Membership is open to all companies across the world.
This month it is healthcare and HIMSS 2024. See our
HIMSS booth . We are in 2189 (right across from Epic and not far from Oracle). We'll have 7 demos including Storm Interface, ImageHOLDERs, Vispero JAWS, Dolphin Screen Reader, Entropy (ECS) kiosk, Olea Kiosks, Kiosk Innovations + latest telehealth by RedyRef. HIMSS is March 11-15 in Orlando. Exhibits are Tuesday the 12th thru Thursday the 14th. You can request a copy of the
Advance Regulatory Guidelines here . You may want to allocate budget for retrofits...
Featured:
Elevating restaurant finances
- in-depth ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and their return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings, employee costs and income. Also case study from Human Bean on drive thru headset tech
from Panasonic.
Most popular news this month:
Our HIMSS Booth 2189 ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and the return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings. Restaurant Self-Order Kiosks Ole Miss Student Union AI Robotic Restaurant & Food Assembly - This might be the one area where money actually gets spent ADA Accessibility Kiosk Legal Actions For Sale Kiosks and Components – Make an offer. 75′′ touchscreens as low as $500 (almost new) Toast POS versus Legacy POS
Kiosk Machine Latest Posts
Restaurant Drive Thru Headsets - A case study ADA Regulations Coming – ADA Accessibility Guidelines Braille Label – Braille Decals for ADA Accessibility HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association Booth 2189 Clover POS – Restaurant Kiosk ROI – Three Examples Kiosk Accessibility by Lainey Feingold Feb 2024 Kiosk Monitor and Remote Monitor Braille Innovation Awards SXSW – Dot Pad Lottery Printers TITO for Quebec
Contact [email protected] with any questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.
About Kiosk Industry
Kiosk Industry is the recognized source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective "co-op."
About the Kiosk Association
Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly emails.
Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.
