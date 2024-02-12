Kiosk Industry News February 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTMINSTER,

Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Association's mission is to inform and educate on self-service. Membership is open to all companies across the world. If you follow accessibility guidelines and encourage ADA and would like to be recognized, contact us at [email protected]



This month it is healthcare and HIMSS 2024. See our

HIMSS booth . We are in 2189 (right across from Epic and not far from Oracle). We'll have 7 demos including Storm Interface, ImageHOLDERs, Vispero JAWS, Dolphin Screen Reader, Entropy (ECS) kiosk, Olea Kiosks, Kiosk Innovations + latest telehealth by RedyRef. HIMSS is March 11-15 in Orlando. Exhibits are Tuesday the 12th thru Thursday the 14th. You can request a copy of the

Advance Regulatory Guidelines here . You may want to allocate budget for retrofits...

Featured:

Elevating restaurant finances

- in-depth ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and their return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings, employee costs and income. Also case study from Human Bean on drive thru headset tech

from Panasonic.

Most popular news this month:



Our HIMSS Booth 2189

ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and the return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings.

Restaurant Self-Order Kiosks Ole Miss Student Union

AI Robotic Restaurant & Food Assembly - This might be the one area where money actually gets spent

ADA Accessibility Kiosk Legal Actions

For Sale Kiosks and Components – Make an offer. 75′′ touchscreens as low as $500 (almost new) Toast POS versus Legacy POS

Kiosk Machine Latest Posts



Restaurant Drive Thru Headsets - A case study

ADA Regulations Coming – ADA Accessibility Guidelines

Braille Label – Braille Decals for ADA Accessibility

HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association Booth 2189

Clover POS – Restaurant Kiosk ROI – Three Examples

Kiosk Accessibility by Lainey Feingold Feb 2024

Kiosk Monitor and Remote Monitor

Braille Innovation Awards SXSW – Dot Pad Lottery Printers TITO for Quebec

