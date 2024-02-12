Elogs Plus, A Pioneer In The Field Of Fleet Management Solutions Is Thrilled To Announce Ecam Plus In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Knowing when truck drivers need hours of service is crucial for ensuring their safety and compliance with regulations.

eLogs Plus, a pioneer in the field of Hours of Service (HOS) fleet management solutions, FMCSA certified, is thrilled to announce the launch of eCam Plus.

- Randy Safford, Director of Sales at eLogs PlusCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eCam Plus, a state-of-the-art dashboard camera system tailored to elevate driver safety and accountability. This latest addition to eLogs comprehensive suite of solutions offers real-time monitoring capabilities, live streaming video, triggered and recorded driver crash alerts, and GPS tracking . For just $39.99/mo includes API Road Dash Cam.Key Features of eCam Plus:Dashboard Camera Excellence: eCam Plus features cutting-edge dashboard cameras, meticulously designed to capture high-quality video footage. With a focus on reliability and precision, the dashboard cameras provide a comprehensive view of both the driver and the road.Truck Camera Integration:Specifically engineered for commercial fleets, eCam Plus seamlessly integrates with truck cameras, ensuring comprehensive coverage of larger vehicles. This inclusion enhances safety measures for truck drivers and fleet operators, providing an extra layer of security on the road.Live Dashboard Camera Feeds:Fleet managers can access live streaming video feeds directly from the dashboard cameras in real time. This live monitoring capability empowers managers to make informed decisions swiftly, promoting a proactive approach to fleet safety and efficiency.Best-in-Class Dashboard Camera Technology:eLogs Plus is committed to delivering the best dashboard camera technology in the industry. eCam Plus system is equipped with advanced features, including triggered and recorded driver crash alerts, ensuring that fleets have the most reliable tools to enhance safety and accountability.GPS Tracking for Enhanced Visibility:The eCam Plus system includes GPS tracking functionality, providing fleet managers with real-time insights into the location of their vehicles. This feature not only aids in route optimization but also ensures a swift response in emergency situations.By integrating live streaming video, truck camera support, and advanced crash alert features, eCam Plus sets a new standard for ensuring the safety and accountability of commercial fleets and their truck drivers.About eLogs Plus:eLogs Plus is a budget-friendly FMCSA compliant Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution. eLogs Plus $19.99/mo No hardware cost, No Contract, Lifetime Warranty.ETA Track Plus is thrilled to announce the introduction of eLogs Plus, a groundbreaking solution that has been serving the industry since 2017. A state-of-the-art Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution tailored for the vibrant trucking operations in California As the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandates the monitoring of working hours for anyone operating a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) with a commercial driver's license (CDL) in the United States, eLogs Plus offers solutions to ensure compliance, streamline operations, and enhance safety.Simplifying trucking operations is achieved through the advanced Truck Driver Log Book solution, ensuring accurate and compliant recording of driver activities. The Driver Logs solution enhances fleet record-keeping, tracking driving hours, duty status, and rest breaks with precision, ensuring accuracy and compliance with industry regulations.Understanding the FMCSA Mandate:The FMCSA requires a robust system to monitor the working hours of individuals operating CMVs as part of a business engaged in interstate commerce. Aimed at eliminating accidents caused by driver fatigue, the mandate determines the maximum consecutive hours a commercial truck driver or other CMV operators can drive or work before taking a mandatory rest break. Under the ELD mandate, initiated in December 2017, operators are required to use electronic logging devices (ELD) and to track Hours of Service (HOS).Navigate seamlessly through FMCSA HOS regulations with eLogs Plus comprehensive solutions. Stay compliant, enhance safety, and simplify fleet management with expertly designed tools.eLogs Plus by ETA Track Plus - Key Features:Priced At Just $19.99 A Month:ELD comes with Electronic Control Module (ECM) Hardware, and there are no additional hardware costs.FMCSA Compliant:eLogs Plus ensures compliance with FMCSA regulations, providing a reliable way to collect HOS data.Lifetime Warranty:What sets us apart is a commitment to compliance, backed by a lifetime warranty for the device.Effortless Management of Trucking Operations:With eLogs Plus, trucking operations can efficiently manage and optimize their activities. This go-to solution for accurate and compliant Driver Log Books is tailored to meet not only hours of service (HOS) regulations but also the specific needs of trucking operations.Adhering to Commercial Driver Hours regulations is paramount for the safety and well-being of drivers and the public. eLogs Plus solutions provide essential tools to ensure compliance and safe driving practices within the framework of industry regulations.eLogs Plus Benefits:Improved Accuracy:The system ensures accurate recording of driving time, on-duty time, off-duty time, and rest breaks.Real-time Tracking:Utilizing GPS technology, eLogs Plus provides real-time tracking of vehicles, aiding in accurate calculation of driving time and location.Reduced Paperwork:Say goodbye to traditional logbooks and embrace a paperless solution that streamlines driver's record-keeping.Data Accessibility:Both drivers and law enforcement authorities have access to the data stored on eLogs Plus, facilitating verification of compliance with HOS regulations.Automated Recording:The system automatically records and categorizes a driver's activities, switching between driving, on-duty, and off-duty status based on vehicle movement.Alerts and Warnings:eLogs Plus provides alerts and warnings to drivers approaching their maximum allowable driving time, ensuring legal limits are maintained.FMCSA Mandate and Market Entry:It is important to note that the mandate for Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) was initiated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in December 2017. eLogs, certified and entering the market in September 2017, emerged as a pioneering solution ahead of the regulatory deadline, showcasing commitment to providing advanced and compliant ELD solutions.Why Choose eLogs Plus?eLogs Plus provides a user-friendly platform that is simple to use yet powerful enough for fleets of any size. Discover the advantages of the eLog system, including enhanced accuracy, reduced paperwork, real-time tracking, and automated recording. Ensure compliance with HOS regulations, prevent fatigue-related incidents, and optimizing fleet management for increased efficiency and safety is achieved through advanced solutions..Expert Support and Further Information:eLogs knowledgeable support team is available 24/7 to assist companies in the seamless setup process. With support available in both English and Spanish, providing comprehensive support for diverse needs. Access platform insights through the overview and explore its ability to meet fleet requirements. Reach out to schedule a demo or obtain answers. Acting now secures HOS compliance, improves safety, and establishes eLogs Plus as a reliable partner on the road to success in fleet management.Explore the platform and discover how it effectively addresses a company's fleet needs, leveraging the power of Google Maps software for enhanced functionality and precision.NLMJ Techonolgies is a trailblazer in providing innovative fleet management solutions, dedicated to improving the safety, efficiency, and compliance of commercial fleets. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology, eLogs Plus offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of fleet operators.For more information visit the ETA Track Plus website at

