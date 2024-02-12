Nicollet Diner And Roxy's Cabaret Fight Reduced Foot Traffic In Downtown Minneapolis With Nightly Entertainment.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As winter descends upon downtown Minneapolis, the Nicollet Diner continues to shine as a welcoming beacon of delicious food, friendly service, and round-the-clock availability. Since its opening almost a decade ago, the diner has become a staple of the community, providing customers with a diverse array of breakfast, brunch, burgers, sandwiches, and sweet treats.

Despite the challenges faced by independent restaurants due to the pandemic, the Nicollet Diner moved to a newly renovated building on Nicollet Mall, complete with the dazzling Roxy's Cabaret - a state-of-the-art performance space and On the ROX , a craft cocktail bar with stunning rooftop patios. Now, guests can enjoy not only the restaurant's spacious lounge but also the stunning views of the Minneapolis skyline.

The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret entertain guests seven nights a week with a variety of activities such as drag shows, charity bingo, karaoke, game night, trivia, watch parties, service industry night, and cult cinema classic movie night. As spring approaches, the restaurant is excited to open its rooftop patios early this year and welcome guests back downtown with an incredible entertainment lineup as spring and summer events return.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the vibrant downtown Minneapolis community," said Vito Manarin, Director of Operations. "Our mission has always been to provide great food, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere for all. With our new location and the addition of Roxy's Cabaret and on the ROX, we are excited to take things to the next level and offer our guests an unforgettable dining and entertainment experience."

