Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2024 - Innovations From Leading Companies Fueling Market Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2024" has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

As economies worldwide grapple with an increasing burden of healthcare costs, the critical illness insurance market is witnessing an unprecedented surge, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

The report reveals that the market has grown from $249.05 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $286.98 billion in 2024, equating to a vigorous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This growth trajectory is set to continue, with projections reaching $451.59 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12%.

Key Drivers of Market Expansion

The analysis identifies several factors contributing to the growth of critical illness insurance, including the rising costs of healthcare, advancements in medical technology, a broader understanding of critical illness risks, and the evolving provision of employment-based benefits.

Additionally, the inclusion of a wider range of critical illnesses, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, in insurance policies is highlighted as a notable trend, expanding the market's potential. A case in point is the estimation by the Parkinson's Foundation of a rise in individuals affected by Parkinson's disease in the US to 1.2 million by 2030.

Innovations from Leading Companies Fueling Market Growth

Furthermore, the report sheds light on strategies by leading players in the critical illness insurance domain, citing innovations in policy offerings that address diverse customer needs. Illustrating this trend is the collaboration between Huize Holding Limited and Junlong Life to launch a comprehensive policy covering over 120 severe illnesses.

Strategic Acquisitions Reshaping the Market

Recent consolidations within the sector are also dissected, such as Lloyds Banking Group's acquisition of Cavendish Online, which aims to significantly enhance its market presence and consumer relations.

Extensive Coverage Across Critical Illness Insurance Types and Regions



The report explores both individual and family insurance types, describing coverage options and payment models.

The regional analysis includes extensive data on North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Country-specific insights are provided for nations such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

Valuable Resource for Stakeholders in the Critical Illness Insurance Market

The publication of this report offers crucial insights for stakeholders and is structured to deliver a comprehensive perspective, analyzing both current conditions and future market prospects. It features key metrics and analyses of market segments, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape.

The information is derived from robust sources and is formulated to assist insurance companies, healthcare providers, financial planning professionals, policymakers, and researchers to make informed strategic decisions within the critical illness insurance market. This in-depth research serves as an indispensable resource for understanding the complexities and dynamics of the market.

The value of the critical illness insurance market reported is based on premiums paid by the insured. This extensive analysis showcases the critical illness insurance landscape and covers the market's sales of products by entities engaged in directly underwriting such policies.

Companies Profiled



China Life Insurance Company Limited

Allianz SE

Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd.

Aviva plc

Legal and General Group plc

China Pacific Insurance Co. Ltd.

Prudential plc

New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Aegon NV

AXA SA

American International Group Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Aflac Inc.

Huaxia Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

MetLife Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Hospitals Contribution Fund of Australia Limited

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited

UnitedHealthcare Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

Cigna Group

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited

Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited

United HealthCare Services Inc.

Plum Benefits Private Limited

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

AmMetLife Insurance Berhad

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Canada Life Assurance Company

Chubb Limited

Assurity Life Insurance Company

Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company

Mutual of Omaha New York Life Insurance Company

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets