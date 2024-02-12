Independent Women's Voice Joins New Mexico Lawmakers To Advance Women's Bills Of Rights, Urge Governor Lujan Grisham To Stand With Women

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Press conference will take place on Tuesday, February 13 at 10:00 am MT

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 13,

Independent Women's Voice (IWV) will join New Mexico lawmakers in a joint press conference to celebrate the introduction of HB 205-the New Mexico Women's Bill of Rights (WBOR)-and call upon Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to stand with women in her state. By fortifying the definitions of 'male' and 'female' terms in law, IWV's Women's Bill of Rights in New Mexico would help protect the existence of single-sex spaces, such as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, prisons, athletic teams, locker rooms, and sororities.

Riley Gaines, Independent Women's Voice Ambassador, wrote a formal letter requesting Governor Grisham meet with her to discuss the state of women in New Mexico. The Governor's Office declined the meeting. The letter, also signed by other Independent Women's Voice ambassadors, states in part:

"We are concerned that the very concept of women - and the recognition of biological sex differences more broadly - are under attack throughout our country, but particularly in New Mexico. In New Mexico, some public officials are redefining the word 'woman'. When 'male' and 'female' terms are not rooted in biology, it is women who ultimately pay the price."

The press conference will celebrate the advancement of WBOR in New Mexico introduced by Representative Andrea Reeb and cosponsored by additional state lawmakers Reps. Jenifer Jones, Gail Armstrong, Cathrynn N. Brown, and Candy Spence Ezzell. IWV will thank these representatives for their commitment to ensuring equal opportunity and protections for women and will continue calling upon Governor Grisham to prioritize women's rights.

New Mexico laws and regulations use the words 'woman' and 'female' at least 2,045 times. If enacted, HB 205 would assist judges and bureaucrats interpreting New Mexico law by:



Defining sex-based terms;

Articulating the state's interest in protecting certain single-sex spaces; and, Ensuring the accuracy of public data collection.

Women's Bill of Rights model legislation, first announced in March 2022 , was drafted by Independent Women's Voice and Independent Women's Law Center (IWLC) in collaboration with the feminist organization Women's Liberation Front (WoLF).

WHO:



Representative Andrea

Reeb

(New Mexico House District 64), sponsor of HB 205, the Women's Bill of Rights

Representative

Jenifer Jones (New Mexico House District 32), cosponsor of HB 205, the Women's Bill of Rights

Representative Gail Armstrong

(New Mexico House District 49), cosponsor of HB 205, the Women's Bill of Rights

Riley

Gaines, Independent Women's Voice Ambassador and 12x All-American Swimmer

Kim Russell,

Independent Women's Voice Ambassador and former Collegiate Head Women's Lacrosse Coach who was removed from her position for supporting single-sex athletic competition Amie Ichikawa,

Independent Women's Voice Ambassador and formerly incarcerated, founder of Woman II Woman, fighting for the safety and dignity of incarcerated women

WHAT: Stand With Women New Mexico Press Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, February 13 at 10:00 am MT

WHERE:

Roundhouse Steps (411

S Capitol St, Santa Fe)

MEDIA RSVP: [email protected]





Independent Women's Voice fights for women by expanding support for policy solutions that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance freedom, opportunities, and well-being.

