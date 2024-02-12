Mobile-Based Hyperlocal Social Commerce Platform Qaddoo Goes Live On The ONDC Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qaddoo goes live on ONDC

US-based startup onboards the ONDC Network as a Buyer app to solidify reach to various small retailers, mom-and-pop shops, street vendors and home businesses

- T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDCGURUGRAM, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qaddoo , one of India's fastest-growing hyperlocal eCommerce platforms, has onboarded onto the ONDC Network. From having more options through a comprehensive seller/product catalog to a more enhanced and fulfilling online shopping experience, Qaddoo has been working towards getting small local businesses and neighborhood street vendors to go digital.Qaddoo aims to foster a level playing field for small and local retailers like vegetable vendors, kirana/grocery shop owners, and neighborhood restaurant owners in the eCommerce space while at the same time offering myriad choices for payment, delivery, and pickup options to its consumers. As Qaddoo joins hands with ONDC, all small businesses, including local street vendors, stand to gain many benefits through the hyperlocal shopping experience. Qaddoo has efficiently combined choice and convenience on one single platform through technology. Now, small retailers and fruit and vegetable vendors that are typically located nearby will experience heightened visibility, leading to a significant boost in daily sales.With Qaddoo on ONDC, online shoppers can use the app on the Network to discover the entire catalog of products and sellers across the ONDC ecosystem. Joining the ONDC Network will allow Qaddoo customers to have access to a diverse set of vegetable vendors, grocery stores, small manufacturers, neighborhood restaurants, and fast food sellers while at the same time having the ease of shopping through a single preferred buyer platform. This will help facilitate Qaddoo's effort to revolutionize hyperlocal shopping in almost every nook and corner of the nation.Qaddoo's integration with ONDC is set to redefine the shopping journey, putting the power of choice back in the hands of consumers. Prepare to embark on a new era of shopping – one that's personalized, seamless, and exciting.T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said,“ONDC's vision perfectly aligns with that of Qaddoo. A truly inclusive ecommerce ecosystem can only be realized when even a local street vendor can enjoy the same benefits as large scale businesses. We are excited to welcome Qaddoo to our open network as we transform the digital commerce landscape in India.”Anurag Gupta, Co-founder of Qaddoo, said, "Launching our app on the ONDC platform has been a transformative experience, empowering consumers to connect with and support their local sellers like never before. In this new era of digital commerce, we are putting the power of community and convenience back into the hands of shoppers.”Sumit Kapoor, Co-founder of Qaddoo, adds, "Get ready to discover, shop, and feel super excited with Qaddoo, which is now part of the ONDC Network. It's a whole new level of convenience and excitement for consumers in Indian hyperlocal eCommerce.”Through this collaboration, the Qaddoo platform aims to provide customers with a wide variety of options to choose from and a super easy way to buy products from their local sellers. The Open Network will be a simple way for buyers to connect with local vegetable sellers, kirana stores, and neighborhood restaurants, offering personalized deals, a range of products, and delivery choices.About ONDC:Incorporated on December 31, 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to the penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open Networks.About Qaddoo:Qaddoo is a hyperlocal mobile platform designed to empower eCommerce shopping. The app is already revolutionizing the lives of small vendors and retailers with the ability to build a better presence and sell via an online ecosystem. On the other hand, the platform is making customers' lives easier by letting them shop online from their favorite and trustworthy retailers from the comfort of their homes. Simply put, Qaddoo runs on the mission to bridge the gap between small local businesses and regional customers, leading to a reliable neighborhood community in the rising online spectrum. The company is constantly working on the platform to make it more innovative and comply with amplifying online commerce experiences.Know more about Qaddoo –Download App (Android) –

