Saja Arabian Hotel Management Expands Portfolio with Makkah Agreement and Soft Opening Announcement

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saja Arabian Hotel Management and Operation Company Limited (SHS), signed a strategic partnership agreement with United Company for Investment and Real Estate Development. This exciting collaboration marks Saja's expansion into the holy city of Makkah and paves the way for the soft opening of the Saja, Makkah Hotel on February 29, 2024.The agreement was signed by Eng. Mulham Khogeer, General Manager at SHS and Vice President of Hotels and Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding Company. and Engineer Fayez Al-Shammari, CEO of United Company for Investment and Real Estate Development."We are thrilled to partner with the United Company and bring the Saja brand's signature hospitality to Makkah," stated Eng. Mulham Khogeer. "This agreement signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional five-star experiences within a four-star setting, exceeding guest expectations and setting a new standard for luxury in the holy city of Makkah."The partnership aims at establishing Saja, Makkah Hotel as a leading destination for pilgrims and discerning travellers alike. SHS's renowned operational expertise, coupled with SIAD Holding's knowledge and investment capabilities, will create a synergy that elevates the hotel's offerings and establish its reputation for service excellence."We are confident that Saja, Makkah Hotel will become a landmark in the city," affirmed Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding Company. "This investment strengthens our commitment to contributing to the development of Makkah's hospitality sector and providing world-class facilities for visitors from around the globe inline withe Kingdom's vision 2030 objectives."The upcoming soft opening on February 29, 2024, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SHS and Saja, Makkah Hotel. Guests can expect to experience the brand's distinctive blend of contemporary design, personalized service, and unwavering dedication to comfort and convenience. The hotel's prime location within 5-minute distance of the Holy Haram, placing guests at the doorstep of their spiritual journey. Saja, Makkah hotel's elegant design reflects the city's rich heritage while incorporating modern touches that cater to the needs of today's travellers and visitors.

