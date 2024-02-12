Dr. Mark Hepokoski Assumes Leadership Role At Thermoanalytics® As Chief Scientist For Physiology & Comfort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ThermoAnalytics®, Inc. (TAI) is pleased to announce another step as the leader in human thermal and human comfort simulation.

CALUMET, MICHIGAN, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThermoAnalytics® , The Leader in Human Simulation Software, Announces New Leadership Role as Dr. Mark Hepokoski Assumes Position as Chief Scientist for Physiology & ComfortThermoAnalytics®, Inc. (TAI) is pleased to announce another step as the leader in human thermal and human comfort simulation.TAI has been at the forefront of human thermo-physiology and comfort research for over 25 years. TAI's commitment to developing solutions in this field has traditionally been a niche but always a significant portion of its business. However, with the recent advent of disruptive technologies requiring human-centric design, human thermal modeling and simulation have become a primary component of the TAI business footprint.To further expand its leadership in the field of human thermal sciences, TAI has created a new Chief Scientist for Physiology & Comfort role. Dr. Mark Hepokoski will be the first to assume this highly specialized position.Dr. Hepokoski joined ThermoAnalytics® in January 2002 as a software engineer and has amassed 22 years of experience at TAI in various research, development, and administrative roles, including those of Director of Advanced Research, Chief Scientist, Chief Technology Officer, and Product Management Director. He has personally developed a large number and a wide variety of thermal modeling algorithms for the TAIThermTM family of commercial heat transfer simulation CAE tools.Dr. Hepokoski received his B.S. in Engineering Science and Mechanics from Virginia Tech. He also holds M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Mechanics from Michigan Technological University.Dr. Hepkoski's graduate research at Michigan Technological University began with the development of a complex model of the human body that is now widely used in the automotive industry for developing comfort-focused climate control technology. His doctoral research shifted focus to applying machine-learning to thermal simulation and test data, which resulted in a novel, now patented, in-situ measurement technique for deriving the properties of multi-layered materials. Dr. Hepokoski has drawn from this broad but specifically thermal science-based academic foundation to develop state-of-the-art testing and simulation methods for thermo-physiology and comfort applications at TAI.In addition to providing state-of-the-art human thermal simulation and comfort solutions to the global automotive industry, ThermoAnalytics® increasingly serves additional markets facing human thermal challenges, including wearable electronics, medical, performance clothing, personal protective equipment, and more.###ABOUT THERMOANALYTICS®ThermoAnalytics® (TAI) is a global developer of thermal, fluid-flow, and infrared modeling software based out of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Over 25 years of experience have contributed to the evolution of their software, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, architecture, defense, satellite systems, textiles, and manufacturing. Applications include underhood modeling, exhaust and underbody simulation, HVAC, cabin, drive cycle analysis, battery packs for HEV/EV, electronics, and other thermally sensitive components. For more information, please visit .Images and additional information can be downloaded from thermoanalytics

Fred Cizauskas

ThermoAnalytics, Inc

+1 734-589-3132

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube