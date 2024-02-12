Contain Inc Unveils Pioneering Vendor Showcases And Enhanced Insights Platform To Serve The Indoor Agriculture Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contain's Upgraded Insights Platform

Contain's Vendor Showcase

Contain Inc, a fintech hub dedicated to indoor agriculture, today announced two groundbreaking projects designed to further empower farmers and vendors.

- Nicola Kerslake, CEO, Contain Inc

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contain Inc, the leading fintech hub dedicated to the indoor agriculture sector, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking projects designed to further empower farmers and vendors within the industry. The introduction of Vendor Showcases and an upgraded Insights Platform marks a significant milestone in Contain's mission to foster growth and innovation in indoor farming.

Introducing Vendor Showcases: A New Way to Discover and Compare Agricultural Equipment

Contain's Vendor Showcases are a response to the community's call for a more straightforward method to explore and compare the myriad of equipment options available in the indoor agriculture market. With partnerships spanning more than 70 established equipment vendors across various categories such as LED lighting, container farms, and advanced grow systems, Contain has developed a platform where the capabilities and products of each vendor are highlighted in detail. These showcases not only offer insights into the equipment but also provide direct contact information for the vendors on social media, facilitating easier communication and collaboration.

Moreover, the Vendor Showcases feature an integrated system allowing users to directly contact vendors for inquiries or to explore financing options for equipment purchases through Contain. For vendors, the platform offers a fast easy way to join Contain's vendor network. This innovative approach ensures that farmers have the resources they need to make informed decisions about the tools and technologies that drive their operations forward.

Nicola Kerslake, CEO of Contain, commented on the initiative, stating, "Our vendor showcases were developed thanks to feedback from farmers, equipment vendors, and distributors alike. They told us that they would like an easier way to learn about equipment options. We listened, and hope that our solution not only meets but exceeds their expectations."

Upgraded Insights Platform: Empowering Decision-Making with Enhanced Data

In addition to the Vendor Showcases, Contain is proud to announce a major upgrade to its Insights Platform. Recognizing the critical role of timely and accurate data for indoor farmers, especially when pitching to investors or gauging the health of the public indoor agriculture industry, Contain has expanded its data offerings. For over two years, the platform has provided invaluable free data on funding and media mentions within the indoor agriculture sector. Now, it includes daily pricing for stock indices, along with more detailed reports on private funding and stock performance, offering a comprehensive overview of the market's dynamics.

These enhancements to the Insights Platform are designed to equip industry stakeholders with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the indoor agriculture market with confidence and clarity.

About Contain

Contain is a fintech hub tailored for the indoor agriculture industry, offering a suite of financial services designed to support the growth and success of farmers and vendors in this innovative sector. By bridging the gap between technology and finance, Contain is at the forefront of empowering the next generation of indoor farming enterprises.

For more information about Contain and its new projects, please visit contain.

Nicola Kerslake

Contain Inc

+1 775-623-7116

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram