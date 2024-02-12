'Brave Bird' Shows Young Readers How To Spread Their Wings And Soar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

written by Judy Jamison; illustrated by Yasemin Arkun; on sale February 12, 2024

- Anna Whiston-Donaldson, 'NYT' bestselling author of 'A Hug from Heaven'RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children's picture book, 'Brave Bird ,' written by Judy Jamison and illustrated by Yasemin Arkun.Now that Little Bird and her siblings have grown up, it's time for them to learn to soar like the other birds-but Little Bird is afraid to fly, not excited like her brothers and sisters. Before leaving to find a fresh meal for her nestlings, Mama Bird reminds her that she must be brave if she wants to learn and grow.Little Bird knows her mother is right-but she just isn't ready. Still full of nerves, she solicits the advice of the friends she knows and trusts-Bee, Squirrel, the Sun, the Wind, and the Tree in which she lives. Finally, bolstered and prepared by advice from each of these helpers, Little Bird knows she is ready to soar-and become Brave Bird.Like Little Bird, young children constantly face new, potentially scary situations-from going to a new school to visiting the dentist to trying to make new friends. Even adults who have already weathered a few challenges might sometimes encounter new and nerve-wracking situations we must navigate. The fact is, the older we get, the braver we all have to be-and the more we all need Little Bird's guidance in developing resilience, navigating past our fears, and soaring into the next phases of our lives.Enhanced with gorgeous, soothing multimedia illustrations that offer comfort to nervous kids, 'Brave Bird' is releasing today, February 12, 2024.'Little Bird became Brave Bird when she found the courage to fly. We all experience anxiety, fear, and insecurities. 'Brave Bird' shows the way to overcome those feelings. Have you ever been a“brave bird"? Share your story at judyjamison.''About the Author'Judy Jamison grew up in Portsmouth, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech, where she studied child and family development. Her love of children's literature grew from her years as a preschool, kindergarten, and first grade teacher.Judy is the mother of three adult children, Nana to six grandchildren, and“Grandma” to a family of Nigerian sextuplets who live in Richmond. She loves playing the piano, creating ikebana arrangements, traveling with her husband Russ, and snuggling with her dog, Finn.'About the Illustrator'Yasemin Arkun, an architecture graduate, spent her“serious” professional life as a 3D visualization artist in various offices, while following her passion for drawing and building her own professional career in painting. Since 2018, she has continued her journey as a full-time artist, using her Etsy shop to connect with art lovers and realize their dreams in traditional materials such as watercolor, charcoal, and oils.The mother of a wonderful psychologist, Yasemin lives in Bodrum with her cats, where she continues to enjoy painting and children's book illustrations.Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.'Brave Bird' (hardcover, 28 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 28 pages, $15.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

