Celebrating Black Excellence: Meet Our HFAS16 Weekend Hosts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hosts Ann Tripp, Ty Jones & Vanessa Tyler

Harlem Fine Arts Show Scheduled For February 23-25, 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) is thrilled to unveil our esteemed hosts and masters of ceremonies for the upcoming Black History Month Celebration at the Glasshouse, located at 660 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10019, nestled between 48th and 49th Street. Join us for a weekend of cultural enrichment, artistic splendor, and community engagement as we honor the legacy of African and Caribbean heritage through the power of art.As the esteemed host of the "Steve Harvey Morning Show" on WBLS, Ann Tripp brings her infectious energy and insightful commentary to the RED DOT Opening Night. With a career spanning decades in radio and television, Ann is a beacon of inspiration and empowerment. Her dedication to highlighting African American achievements and contributions is evident in her multifaceted roles as a broadcaster, executive producer, and narrator. Join Ann as she sets the stage for a mesmerizing evening of art and entertainment with music guest Beautiful Journey.Ty Jones, the Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, takes center stage as the MC for African American In Medicine, sponsored by Gilead. A recipient of NAACP and OBIE Awards, Ty's leadership has revitalized the cultural landscape of Harlem through innovative programming and community outreach. With a passion for amplifying diverse voices and stories, Ty invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening honoring health professionals and celebrating the intersection of medicine and art with music guest Afro Latin Jazz Music presented by Belongó.Emmy award-winning journalist Vanessa Tyler guides us through African American In Finance, in collaboration with the Northern New Jersey & Manhattan Chapters of the Urban League. With over two decades of broadcast journalism experience, Vanessa's dedication to storytelling and advocacy has left an indelible mark on the industry. As the national senior anchor for The Black Information Network and the creator of the podcast "Blackland," Vanessa embodies the spirit of excellence and empowerment with music guest by Classique.Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to celebrate Black excellence and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of African and Caribbean artistry. Join us at HFAS16 for a weekend of inspiration, innovation, and celebration. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit: HFASFor media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Theresa Redd at ... or (917) 445-7495.###Follow HFAS16 on social media:Facebook: @HarlemFineArtsShowInstagram: @HarlemFineArtsHashtags: #HFAS16 #BuyBlackArt #HarlemFineArtsShowAdd Video:About HFAS16:Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) is a premier Black History Month Celebration in NYC, showcasing the works of Black artists from around the globe. The event aims to honor African and Caribbean heritage through art, culture, and community engagement. HFAS16 offers a platform for artists to showcase their talents, for communities to come together in celebration, and for collective heritage to be celebrated and honored. visit: HFAS--

THERESA O'NEAL REDD

Global Spectrum Group LLC

+ +1 917-445-7495

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube