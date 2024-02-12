Food Processing And Contact Solutions Following IPPE 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the meat and animal food industry in the wake of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia, that took place from January 30th to February 1st. As the world's largest event for poultry, egg, meat, and animal food professionals, IPPE 2024 provided attendees with an opportunity to explore the latest products, technological innovations, and networking opportunities, all within a single venue.TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate is an ultra-detectable plastic specifically designed for safe use in food contact applications. Food production lines employ one of three standard detection methods to identify unwanted particulates in the product: optical scanners that detect blue material, metal detection equipment, or X-ray equipment. TECAFORM® Blue Plate is the first multi-detectable plastic that registers on all three detection systems. Its superior detectability ensures that food only comes into contact with FDA-compliant materials throughout the entire food production process.Natural HDPE is a preferred material choice in the poultry, meat, and animal product processing industry due to the its durability and resistance to moisture, chemicals, and bacteria. HDPE can withstand impacts and abrasion without cracking or breaking, even when subjected to cold environments such as meat freezers. HDPE sheets are exceptionally resistant to moisture and will not harbor mold or pathogens such as bacteria. HDPE's excellent resistance to chemicals routinely used in the cleaning and processing of meat and poultry helps prevent material degradation over time.Rail guards and observation windows made from clear polycarbonate sheet feature a clear and smooth surface that can be easily wiped down or washed to remove any food particles and contaminants. Polycarbonate is easy to sanitize, and its combination of optical clarity and impact resistance allows workers to safely monitor processes while meeting the hygienic standards required by the food industry.Excelon Excelprene high performance food process tubing is engineered to endure the extreme temperatures seen in food and dairy applications. Excelprene will not crack or deteriorate even when exposed to high heat or ozone, making it a superior alternative to similar rubber counterparts. Excelprene exhibits excellent resistance to a wide range of substances including chemicals, acids, alkalis, and animal and vegetable oils. Excelprene tubing can be cleaned and sterilized with harsh cleaners and sanitizers.FDA-compliant nylon serves as a key material in manufacturing conveyor belts for transporting food products through processing lines. With its exceptional strength, moisture resistance, and dimensional stability, FDA-compliant nylon withstands the challenges of food processing environments. Nylon can also be used for gaskets and seals as it provides a reliable seal that effectively prevents contamination.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with professionals from the poultry, egg, meat, and animal food sectors after IPPE 2024 to help find solutions for the most pressing challenges. The company remains committed to helping the meat and animal food industry and other related experts expand their knowledge of the benefits of plastics and composites. Meat and animal food professionals looking to cut material costs can save 30%+ on FDA compliant materials and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.

