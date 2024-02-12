BABY SHARK's BIG BROADWAVE TOUR! MAKES A SPLASH IN SIOUX CITY DEBUT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The All-New Tour from Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company, and VStar Entertainment Group Will Continue to Make Waves Across the U.S. Through 2024 LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Nickelodeon , The Pinkfong Company , and VStar Entertainment Group proudly debuted Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Sioux City, IA. Audience members were captivated by the live stage show's vibrant blend of stunning visual effects, catchy tunes, and the beloved characters from the hit animated series, Baby Shark's Big Show!, airing on Nickelodeon. From the moment Baby Shark and his undersea friends took to the stage to save the Party Puddle Theatre, joyous laughter and smiles filled the Orpheum Theatre. The audience's electrifying energy brought the underwater world to life and created a "wave" of memories for kids and adults alike. Continue Reading



Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) The tour's success in Sioux City is just the beginning of its "swimsational" journey across the U.S. though 2024, showcasing a colorful storyline, all-new music, and exciting twists on tunes from the Nickelodeon series. Baby's Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! promises to make a splash in every city it visits, leaving a trail of smiles and memories in its wake. Baby's Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! marks the sixth touring collaboration for VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon since their partnership began in 2016. The two entertainment organizations have brought beloved Nickelodeon characters to life on stage for millions of young audiences around the world with tours including PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" and

the newest addition to the touring franchise PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite," both currently touring across North America. "We are thrilled to have kicked off our nationwide tour with such a 'fintastic' reception in Sioux City," said Wendy Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Producer of VStar Entertainment Group. "The energy and enthusiasm from the audience were palpable, adding to the excitement of opening weekend. Seeing families come together to enjoy live theater was a heartwarming experience that truly highlighted the power of entertainment and our outstanding partnership with Nickelodeon and Pinkfong." "We're so excited for Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! to make waves as it embarks on a national tour," said Rachel Karpf, Vice President, Experiences and Live Stage, Paramount. "This fantastic and lively show is a one-of-a-kind first theater experience, with incredible design, catchy original music, a compelling story, and many of the beloved Baby Shark characters. We've been thrilled to see kids and families dancing in the aisles and singing along live with Baby Shark and his friends!"

Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! follows Baby and his "fincredible" fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and "finship"! After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, to Wavey Jones' Locker, and through "Finterstellar Space" to create a "flowstopping," splash-hit Broadwave "swimsation." To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it! Cities On Sale:

Des Moines, IA Feb. 13, 2024 Des Moines Civic Center Minneapolis, MN Feb. 17 & 18, 2024 State Theatre Milwaukee, WI Feb. 20 & 21, 2024 Miller High Life Theatre Omaha, NE Feb. 24, 2024 Orpheum Theater Peoria, IL Feb. 27 & 28, 2024 Peoria Civic Center Theater Kansas City, MO Mar. 2, 2024 Kansas City Music Hall St. Louis, MO Mar. 6 & 7, 2024 Stifel Theatre Davenport, IA Mar. 9 & 10, 2024 Adler Theatre Lincoln, NE Mar. 12, 2024 Lied Center for Performing Arts Tulsa, OK Mar. 15 & 16, 2024 Tulsa Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KY Mar. 18 & 19, 2024 SKyPAC Springfield, MO Mar. 23 & 24, 2024 Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Topeka, KS Mar. 26 & 27, 2024 Topeka Performing Arts Center Midland, TX Mar. 30, 2024 Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Houston, TX Apr. 3 & 4, 2024 The Hobby Center Sarofim Hall Baton Rouge, LA Apr. 6, 2024 River Center Theatre Little Rock, AR Apr. 9, 2024 Robinson Center Dallas, TX Apr. 13 & 14, 2024 Texas Trust CU Theatre San Angelo, TX Apr. 17 & 18, 2024 Murphey Performance Hall at San Angelo PAC Amarillo, TX Apr. 21, 2024 Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium Abilene, TX Apr. 24, 2024 Abilene Auditorium El Paso, TX Apr. 27, 2024 Abraham Chavez Theatre Austin, TX Apr. 30 & May 1, 2024 Bass Concert Hall San Antonio, TX May 4, 2024 Majestic Theatre Lake Charles, LA May 7 & 8, 2024 Lake Charles Event Center New Orleans, LA May 11 & 12, 2024 Mahalia Jackson Theater Birmingham, AL May 14 & 15, 2024 BJCC Concert Hall Corpus Christi, TX May 18 & 19, 2024 American Bank Center Selena Auditorium McAllen, TX May 21 & 22, 2024 McAllen Performing Arts Center Sugar Land, TX May 25, 2024 Smart Financial Centre Lubbock, TX May 28, 2024 The Buddy Holly Hall Tucson, AZ Jun. 1 & 2, 2024 The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

to purchase tickets. Don't see your city? Be sure to visit to join the Whale Mail mailing list as new markets will be added regularly. Follow Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! on Facebook and Instagram at @babysharkontour.

A limited number of "Fintastic Photo Ops" will be available as well in select markets . This pre-show experience will provide an up close and in person photo opportunity with Baby Shark and includes an exclusive gift for each kid. Each adult and kid (age 1 & up) must have their own "Fintastic Photo Op" ticket. Each guest must have both a Fintastic Photo Op ticket and a Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! show ticket (sold separately) for the same date.

is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit .

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA , PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, live tours and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China, and Malaysia and live touring shows.

is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information,

