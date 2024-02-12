Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mark Corrigan, M.D. As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr brings over three decades of life sciences leadership experience to Silver Creek.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the selective targeting of naturally-occurring growth factors to promote cell survival and growth, has appointed Mark Corrigan, MD, as President.

(PRNewsfoto/SILVER CREEK PHARMACEUTICALS)

Continue Reading

"We are pleased to welcome Dr.

Corrigan to lead Silver Creek through its next phase of growth," said Tim Throsby, Silver Creek's Chairman of the Board. "We are confident that Mark's deep experience in drug development and life sciences leadership will enable the company to continue to advance scp776 and our Smart Growth FactorTM platform, bringing us one step closer to achieving our mission of changing lives by rescuing cells from injury."

"The elegance and innovation behind Silver Creek's Smart Growth FactorTM platform is very compelling, and the pre-clinical data around scp776 is equally impressive. I am excited to join the team at a time when the ARPEGGIO study is gaining momentum, and to help guide the organization through this much-anticipated data read-out," said Dr.

Corrigan.

Dr.

Corrigan is an industry veteran with over three decades of life sciences leadership and drug development experience. Dr. Corrigan most recently served as CEO of

Tremeau Pharmaceuticals, a non-opioid pain company that he co-founded. Dr. Corrigan previously served as CEO of Correvio Pharma Corp, leading their acquisition by Advanz Pharma in 2021. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, at Sepracor. Prior to joining Sepracor, Dr. Corrigan spent 10 years with Pharmacia & Upjohn, culminating as Vice President of Global Clinical Research and Experimental Medicine.

Dr.

Corrigan serves as Chairman of the Board of Elios Therapeutics and as a member of the Board of Wave Life Sciences and Trevena Pharmaceuticals. Dr.

Corrigan previously served on the Board of Cubist prior to its acquisition by Merck and on the Board of Avanir prior to its acquisition by Otsuka. Dr. Corrigan holds a B.A. and M.D. from the University of Virginia and received specialty training in psychiatry at Maine Medical Center and Cornell University.

About scp776

Scp776 is Silver Creek's lead investigational therapy. Scp776 is a first-in-class, targeted fusion protein that harnesses the cell survival function of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). Scp776 is currently being evaluated in ARPEGGIO, a Phase II study for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (NCT05585606).

About ARPEGGIO

ARPEGGIO (NCT05585606) is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II study evaluating the safety and neuroprotective capacity of scp776 in subjects undergoing endovascular thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke. ARPEGGIO is actively enrolling subjects at multiple centers across the United States. For more information, please visit .

About Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals

Silver Creek is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Silver Creek's Smart Growth FactorTM technology enables the rapid development of targeted therapeutics with broad scope and applicability. Our lead asset, scp776, is a first-in-class, targeted fusion protein that harnesses the cell survival function of IGF-1. For more information about Silver Creek, please visit .

Media Contact:

Corey MacGregor

VP, New Products Planning

Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals

[email protected]

SOURCE Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.