Community Members Clean Ocean Ridge Beach & Learn About Pollution & Microplastics Event Hosted By The Coastal Stewards

Event Also Included Presentations, Food, Family Activities and Stewardship

- John Holloway, The Coastal Stewards President & CEOOCEAN RIDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Coastal Stewards , a nonprofit conservation organization formerly known as the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, celebrated the Grand Opening of its new headquarters in Ocean Ridge on Saturday, February 10, 2024 with a beach clean-up, educational presentations for the community, family activities, and more. The new headquarters is located at 5112 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, Fla.More than 50 attended the event, which started with a community beach clean-up hosted by the Coastal Stewards' Youth Council. Participants removed over 1100 pieces of garbage including potentially dangerous items such as pieces of wood with jagged nails. The group then examined the trash that was found on the beach and studied how the various items, including macro-plastics, ultimately impact our marine life.“Today we led a beach clean-up with our Coastal Stewards Youth Council to help them understand the dynamics of the sand, what's in the sand, and if they could see any of the microplastics,“said John Holloway, The Coastal Stewards President & CEO.“We also focused on the impact of plastics on our shore. All of our work is going towards saving these important creatures that are in critical need of support right now.”The Coastal Stewards are dedicated to fostering lifelong champions for the sea turtles, manatees, whales, and dolphins that grace Florida's coastal waters.About The Coastal StewardsThe Coastal Stewards was established in 2012 as Friends of Gumbo Limbo and is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that sponsors marine life conservation. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, The Coastal Stewards expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research and release of sea turtles to incorporate marine life including seagrass, dolphins, manatees and whales. The Coastal Stewards' mission's pillars-sustainability, engagement, and awareness-guide us toward a brighter, thriving coastal future. Learn more at .

